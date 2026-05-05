Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Schultz, Soroka lead streaming pitchers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Noah Schultz 's rookie season has been a mixed bag. He's not dominant, but he misses enough bats to be effective. His three fastballs grade as above average, but his slider and changeup need work. Big-picture-wise, he needs to refine control, especially on his off-speed stuff. A low BABIP is buying him the time to make the appropriate adjustments. Wednesday's matinee with the Chicago White Sox visiting the Los Angeles Angels will be a challenge, but the Angels have been in a two-week rut facing left-handers, posting the eighth-lowest wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate against southpaws.

Prior to his last outing, Michael Soroka was pacing toward the best season of his career. Based on his expected numbers, he still is enjoying a solid season, but a strong rebound from his prior start would validate the expectations. His 3.31 xFIP and 3.35 SIERA are over a run lower than his 4.70 ERA, but he's been victimized by a .376 BABIP. Wednesday presents a tough matchup against Paul Skenes, but the Arizona Diamondbacks are at home, and the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup is surprisingly productive, though they're more vulnerable on the road.

Joey Cantillo's secondary pitches are above average, but he's working off a fastball that is still a work in progress. The Cleveland Guardians are adept at helping a pitcher adjust, so look for Cantillo to improve as the season progresses. He gets the nod here based on favorable conditions when the Guardians visit the Kansas City Royals. The early forecast calls for a chilly evening in Kauffman Stadium, with a breeze blowing in.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Hitters to avoid on Wednesday