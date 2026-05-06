Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Meyer, Weathers among top pitchers to stream

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Most teams are piecing together a rotation. Meanwhile, once Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon return, the New York Yankees will have to figure out what to do with either Will Warren or Ryan Weathers , two of the top starters in baseball so far this season. Weathers has posted the 11th-best xFIP and 16th-best SIERA, with Warren ranking third and fourth, respectively. Weathers has a chance to fortify his case to stay in the rotation with a home date against the Texas Rangers, a lineup with the lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate when facing left-handed pitching.

Mitch Keller 's lowest strikeout rate since the abbreviated 2020 season is a concern, but his swinging strike and first-pitch strike rates portend a pace in line with recent seasons, so he should see an increase in punchouts as the season progresses. He's also benefiting from a low .254 BABIP, but his 3.97 xFIP and 4.29 SIERA are better than league average and worthy of streaming for favorable matchups, such as Thursday's road date with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chase Field is a pitching venue, and Keller will face a below-average lineup, fueled by an above-average strikeout rate and one of the lowest walk rates against righties.

The season is barely over 20% through, and Max Meyer is more than halfway to his season high in innings pitched. If it weren't for his injury history, the 27-year-old right-hander would be available in far fewer than his current 70% level. The Miami Marlins host the Baltimore Orioles in an interleague matchup. Meyer looks to extend his streak of 12 shutout innings against a below-average offense still marred by injuries.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Streaming hitters against Tampa Bay Rays usually backfires, but the scenario in Fenway Park favors the Boston Red Sox. First off, their slow start has lowered the rostership of several solid hitters, so they're available. More importantly, the Rays are set to start Griffin Jax and then piggyback him with Jesse Scholtens. They're both right-handers, so Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy doesn't have to worry about matchups. Jax is being stretched out to be a traditional starter, so this should be more than an opener-bulk reliever endeavor. The pair teamed up for a Rays win last time out, but the wind will be blowing out to right field. Wilyer Abreu and Marcelo Mayer are the main targets, joined by Masataka Yoshida if Roman Anthony isn't ready to return from a wrist sprain.

Hitters to avoid on Thursday