Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Will Connelly Early rebound against the Rays?

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

The Washington Nationals sport the third-worst ERA in the league, and that's with Foster Griffin posting a 2.27 mark over 39 2/3 frames. He's recorded a modest 33 strikeouts, but his solid control and command have kept his ratios in check. The ERA is artificially low due to a .220 BABIP and 84.2% left-on-base rate. He's a candidate for a steep ERA correction but is still in play for favorable matchups, such as a road date with the Miami Marlins. The long ball is Griffin's primary vulnerability, and he'll face a lineup with one of the lower home run rates in the league.

Reid Detmers has pitched better than it appears, with a low 64.7% left-on-base rate inflating his 4.28 ERA at least half a run higher than his expected marks. His strikeout rate is lower than it was when he was a reliever, but it's still above average and his walk rate has declined. The Los Angeles Angels seemingly made the right decision transitioning the lefty back into the rotation. Detmers enjoys a favorable matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays in Rogers Centre. The hosts put the ball in play, but they lack power and sport a low wOBA against lefties.

Connelly Early will try to rebound when the Boston Red Sox welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Fenway Park. Before yielding five runs in four innings to the Houston Astros last week, Early recorded a quality start in two of his previous three outings. Home runs have been an issue for the southpaw and the wind is forecast to be blowing out to right field, but Early enjoys the platoon edge against the Rays' left-handed batters, and he'll face a lineup that's below average on the road against left-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Kyle Bradish is a good example of why strikeout rate (K%) is better than K/9 from an analytical perspective. Fanning a batter an inning is a good benchmark for a starting pitcher, so Bradish's 9.26 K/9 seemingly passes the eye test. However, his 22.3% strikeout rate is below average. His K/9 benefits from facing extra hitters due to a generous 13.4% walk rate. His pitch counts have been high, limiting Bradish to only 34 innings over his seven starts for the Baltimore Orioles. Until he improves his control, it's best to avoid Bradish. Even at home, he's a risk facing the patient and productive Athletics lineup.

Hitters to stream on Friday