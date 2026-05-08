Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 7: May 11-17

Fantasy baseball's Week 7 brings us "Rivalry Weekend," the three-day, May 15-17 span which pits designated rivals against one another, played across 12 interleague series and three regional intraleague matchups.
Among the highlighted matchups are the annual Subway Series between the
New York Yankees and New York Mets (at Citi Field) and the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (at Rate Field). Lineup lock times Week 7
Date Total games First game time Day games
Monday, May 11
6
6:10 PM
0
Tuesday, May 12
15
6:10 PM
0
Wednesday, May 13
15
1:10 PM
1
Thursday, May 14
11
12:35 PM
7
Friday, May 15
15
6:40 PM
0
Saturday, May 16
15
1:10 PM
6
Sunday, May 17
15
12:15 PM
14
Scheduling quirks Week 7: Teams with the most games
Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP
Astros
7
Astros
7
Cardinals
4
Astros
7
Dodgers
7
7 tied with
6
Angels
3
Mariners
7
Mariners
7
Mets
3
5 tied with
6
Giants
7
13 tied with
2
26 tied with
6 Starting pitcher ranks Hitter ratings
Week 7: May 11-17
Overall LHB RHB SB
Dodgers
10.0
Diamondbacks
10.0
Guardians
9.4
Cubs
10.0
Guardians
9.8
Dodgers
10.0
Dodgers
8.7
Astros
10.0
Diamondbacks
9.8
Guardians
9.8
Blue Jays
8.5
Royals
10.0
Blue Jays
7.9
Braves
9.6
Diamondbacks
8.4
Marlins
10.0
Braves
7.9
White Sox
9.0
Athletics
6.9
Rays
10.0
Nationals
7.3
Nationals
8.9
Mariners
6.7
Red Sox
8.6
White Sox
7.0
Astros
8.9
Twins
6.7
Giants
8.3
Athletics
6.8
Rockies
6.9
Marlins
6.6
Guardians
8.1
Rockies
6.7
Blue Jays
6.6
Royals
6.5
Blue Jays
8.0
Astros
6.6
Twins
5.9
Cardinals
6.4
Rangers
7.8