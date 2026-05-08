        <
        >

          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 7: May 11-17

          Get excited! Freddy Peralta and the Mets will host the Yankees at Citi Field in fantasy's Week 7. Heather Khalifa/Getty Images
          • Tristan H. CockcroftMay 8, 2026, 01:07 PM
            Close
              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
            Follow on X

          Fantasy baseball's Week 7 brings us "Rivalry Weekend," the three-day, May 15-17 span which pits designated rivals against one another, played across 12 interleague series and three regional intraleague matchups.

          Among the highlighted matchups are the annual Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets (at Citi Field) and the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (at Rate Field).

          Lineup lock times

          Scheduling quirks

          Starting pitcher ranks

          Hitter ratings