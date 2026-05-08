Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 7: May 11-17

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 7 brings us "Rivalry Weekend," the three-day, May 15-17 span which pits designated rivals against one another, played across 12 interleague series and three regional intraleague matchups.

Among the highlighted matchups are the annual Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets (at Citi Field) and the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (at Rate Field).

Lineup lock times

Week 7 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 11 6 6:10 PM 0 Tuesday, May 12 15 6:10 PM 0 Wednesday, May 13 15 1:10 PM 1 Thursday, May 14 11 12:35 PM 7 Friday, May 15 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, May 16 15 1:10 PM 6 Sunday, May 17 15 12:15 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 7: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Astros 7 Astros 7 Cardinals 4 Astros 7 Dodgers 7 7 tied with 6 Angels 3 Mariners 7 Mariners 7 Mets 3 5 tied with 6 Giants 7 13 tied with 2 26 tied with 6

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings