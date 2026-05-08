Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Nola looking to keep momentum going

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Aaron Nola continues to exhibit much better skills than his surface stats, as his 5.06 ERA is deemed artificially high by the associated 3.56 xFIP and 3.71 SIERA. The veteran right-hander is coming off his best game of the season, throwing six scoreless innings for his third quality start of the season. He's in a great spot to stay on track with a home matchup against the Colorado Rockies and a lineup with the highest road strikeout rate facing righties.

With guidance from Yu Darvish, Randy Vasquez spent last offseason improving his conditioning, leading to increased velocity on his fastball, sinker, and slider. The results have been favorable, with Vasquez on pace to record a career-high strikeout rate while lowering his walks a tick. His newfound success will be tested when the San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals. The visitors' offense is unexpectedly productive, but they also fan 26% of the time with a righty on the hill.

Janson Junk is due for an ERA correction, with a mark a run below its estimators, but the fall will be cushioned by elite control and a high ground ball rate, limiting long balls. His .250 BABIP is artificially low, but with such low walk and home run rates, he can absorb a few more baserunners. Next up is a favorable home affair with the Miami entertaining the Washington Nationals, which tote the fourth-lowest road wOBA vs. right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

If this were any other matchup than on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Spencer Strider would be in play, with the Atlanta Braves being the favorite for most of their contests. However, with Strider uncertain to throw five innings against the most productive lineup in the league, it's best to avoid him as he's making just his second start this season. In his debut last week, Strider was at Coors Field and lasted just 3 1/3 innings. He fanned six but issued five walks to the Colorado Rockies, giving up four hits and three earned runs.

Hitters to stream on Saturday