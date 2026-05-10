Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Trust in Michael Soroka's comeback

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Michael Soroka rebounded from his worst outing of the season with his second quality start of the year, limiting the Pittsburgh Pirates to just one run over 6 1/3 innings. Up next for the Arizona Diamondbacks' right-hander is a road date in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. Globe Life Field is a favorable pitching venue, as evidenced by the Rangers sporting a .348 wOBA on the road versus right-handers, as opposed to a weak .279 mark at home.

Ryan Weathers is a candidate to move to the bullpen once Gerrit Cole returns, but while he remains in the New York Yankees' rotation, Weathers should be available in far fewer than 70% of ESPN leagues. Among pitchers logging at least 38 innings, he ranks 13th in K-BB%, 10th in xFIP and 14th in SIERA. With Cole out until late May or early June, Weathers has a few more chances to show he belongs in the rotation, including Monday on the road against the Baltimore Orioles and their injury-plagued lineup that is below average facing left-handers, in part because of an above-average strikeout rate.

Joey Cantillo's season high in walks is just three, but high pitch counts have limited seven of his eight starts to fewer than six innings. The Cleveland Guardians are adept at helping a pitcher adjust, so Cantillo should be able to throw more strikes. Until then, he's best deployed for favorable home starts, including Monday with the Los Angeles Angels visiting Progressive Field.

Hitters to stream on Monday