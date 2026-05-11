Fantasy baseball free agent pickups: Prospects from Arizona and Miami get the call

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The prospect parade continued over the past week, as a pair of rookies making their MLB debuts emerged as prime pickups in fantasy baseball leagues of all stripes.

First off, we have outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks, currently rostered in just 6.3% of ESPN leagues. After getting the fourth-worst wOBA from their center fielders (.251) over the season's first six weeks, the Diamondbacks finally recalled their No. 1 prospect on Thursday.

Waldschmidt had a legitimate chance to break camp with the team after batting .302/.348/.488 across 48 spring-training trips to the plate, making it all the way to the final round of cuts. Instead, he reported to Triple-A Reno, where he hit .289/.400/.477 in 34 games while displaying the same approach he has through parts of his three seasons as a pro -- line drives, high OBP, aggressive on the basepaths.

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona's Opening Day left fielder, is on the 60-day IL recovering from a broken right wrist, an injury that is expected to keep him out until at least the beginning of June. Alek Thomas, the team's initial center fielder, was designated for assignment to pave the way for Waldschmidt's promotion. This isn't a mere audition for Waldschmidt, à la Spencer Jones with the New York Yankees, but rather a multi-week chance to nail down a permanent role with the big club.

Waldschmidt should settle in as the team's regular center fielder and, after Lawlar's return, he'll be a matchups-driven starter shuttling between center and left field. His five-category ability should be as attractive to rotisserie league managers as his polished approach at the plate should appeal to those in standard points leagues.

Robby Snelling's first Marlins start was a bit shaky, but things should improve quickly. AP

Next up is starting pitcher Robby Snelling of the Miami Marlins (12.0% rostered). The Marlins' decision to designate Chris Paddack for assignment last Tuesday (he was subsequently released) paved the way for Snelling, the team's No. 2 pitching prospect (behind Thomas White), to join the team on Friday.

While Snelling's MLB debut was largely forgettable -- he went five innings allowing three runs on five hits and four walks striking out two Washington Nationals -- the left-hander's potential makes him well worth the speculative pickup in all formats. He has struck out 30.9% of the hitters he has faced between the Double- and Triple-A levels since being traded to the Marlins in the July 2024 Tanner Scott deal. His curveball and changeup both generated at least 30% whiff rates in his debut, as anticipated.

Snelling has a pitcher-friendly home ballpark helping his matchups case, and he has a relatively light upcoming schedule, with upcoming games against the Minnesota Twins (Thursday) and New York Mets (two times over May's final two weeks). He merely needs to get his control in check -- for which his 73% first pitch strike rate in his debut offers promise -- to truly flourish.

Speculating on saves

The Pittsburgh Pirates' closer picture appears to have changed, as Gregory Soto (31.9% rostered) has emerged as the team's go-to option in the ninth inning. He has both of the team's last two successful save conversions. More importantly, he has five consecutive scoreless, hitless appearances while following Dennis Santana, the Pirates' most logical alternative, in two of his last three outings. Soto's increased sweeper usage -- a pitch which has generated a 45.2% whiff rate and is responsible for 17 of his 26 total strikeouts for the season -- has made him a much tougher competitor at the back end of the bullpen. He's a worthy add in all formats.

Two-start pickups

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It's a light week for two-start streaming options, but Ryan Weathers was moved back to Monday in the Yankees rotation after being scratched from last Thursday's scheduled start due to his having lost nine pounds while dealing with a viral infection. This places him high on the list of available options.

Rostered in only 41.7% of leagues, Weathers has scored at least 15 fantasy points in three of his last five starts, including 15 in his most recent turn against Monday's opponent, the Baltimore Orioles. That game is at Camden Yards, against a team with better numbers against righties than lefties. He'll then conclude his week with a road start against the crosstown rival Mets, who have struggled to hit all season.

While Weathers' rotation spot isn't assured beyond the point of Gerrit Cole's projected return (presumed to be towards the end of the month) the lefty's 28.5% strikeout rate, fully backed by his sweeper generating a 48.5% whiff rate, makes him a worthy starter in all formats until then.

Deeper-league pickups

Deep (12-team mixed): Bryce Miller, SP, Seattle Mariners (16.0% rostered)

We're about to get the answer to the much-asked-so-far question, "How are the Mariners going to squeeze their six deserving starters, once healthy, into their rotation?" Miller is scheduled to make his 2026 debut on Wednesday, after having recovered from an oblique injury, though he'll be on a pitch count initially and perhaps piggybacked with Luis Castillo in future games over the next few weeks.

While that would limit the fantasy utility of both pitchers, a speculative pickup is warranted with Miller, the No. 10 starting pitcher in terms of fantasy points two short years ago. With him on your bench initially, monitor Miller's velocity (you'll want to see 95-mph-plus from his fastball) as well as his splitter performance (a 30% whiff rate or better is desired) to determine how close he is to his 2024 peak skill level.

Deeper (15-team mixed): Peter Lambert, SP, Houston Astros (12.7% rostered)

It's hard to imagine that this right-hander, who had a 6.28 career MLB ERA over 74 games entering the season, could reach the level of fantasy relevance ... but here we are. Lambert was excellent while tossing seven shutout innings of three-hit baseball against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday, displaying excellent command of both his changeup and slider. He'll need to improve his overall control in order to become a trusted, every-start option in leagues smaller than this format, but he has done enough to stick in the Astros rotation and warrant matchups consideration for now.

Deepest (AL- and NL-only leagues): Jesus Rodriguez, C, San Francisco Giants (2.7% rostered)

His promotion last Monday was met with less excitement than that of fellow prospect Bryce Eldridge, but after the Giants subsequently traded Patrick Bailey (their starting catcher for 26 of their first 33 games) to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, Rodriguez's profile in fantasy soared. Acquired from the Yankees in last July's Camilo Doval trade, Rodriguez's contact ability and good speed (for a catcher, at least) makes him a strong pickup in any deeper league that requires you to start two catchers. He'll continue to see regular playing time as the Giants try to shake things up.