Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Matchup sets up well for Jack Flaherty, Jeffrey Springs

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

While one solid start isn't enough to deem Jack Flaherty back on track, it's enough to trust the veteran for a road matchup in Citi Field against the New York Mets. Last time out, Flaherty fanned 10 Boston Red Sox hitters in five frames while walking just one. He'll try to stay on a roll facing a lineup with the fifth-lowest wOBA against right-handers this month.

Stephen Kolek posted a quality start in his 2026 debut last week, yielding three runs to the Cleveland Guardians in six frames, albeit with only three strikeouts, though he didn't walk a batter. Kolek suffered an oblique strain in the spring and then made four rehab starts before getting the call for a spot start. He was sent back to Triple-A Omaha after the game but was soon recalled after Cole Ragans was placed on the 15-day IL. The Kansas City Royals have a road date with the Chicago White Sox, so Kolek will face an offense with the seventh lowest wOBA and third highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill.

Through his first eight starts, Jeffrey Springs' strikeout and walk rates are a tick improved over last season, but he continues to be generous with the long ball. Home run issues can be exacerbated at Sutter Health Park when the Athletics are home, but Springs will face the St. Louis Cardinals, who sport a below-average home run rate facing southpaws.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

It may be tempting to stream Tatsuya Imai in his first game back when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, since the visitors sport the second highest strikeout rate versus right-handers. However, Imai managed just three innings in his final rehab start, mostly due to issuing five free passes. He threw only 63 pitches, so he will likely be under a pitch count, limiting his innings and strikeout potential.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday