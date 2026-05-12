Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Chilly weather helps out Seth Lugo

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Seth Lugo isn't dominant, with just 42 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings, but he's solid in points leagues, having completed at least six innings in all but two of his eight starts. The Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago White Sox, setting up Lugo for another long outing as he'll face a below-average lineup on a chilly evening on the South Side.

The Miami Marlins are a bit cautious with Max Meyer 's pitch counts, letting him surpass 90 only twice in eight starts. However, the bullpen has picked him up, which is the main reason for his 2.79 ERA, well under his 3.60 xFIP and 3.63 SIERA. That said, both of those marks are excellent, which bodes well for when the club decides to let Meyer go deeper into games. Wednesday presents a challenge with a road date against the Minnesota Twins, who surprisingly sport the second-highest wOBA in the league when facing right-handers. Some of the underlying metrics suggest the Twins are a bit fortunate, and the early forecast favors pitching at Target Field.

Given, some of this is due to a plethora of injuries to top pitchers, entering Tuesday's action, Mitch Keller is tied with eight others for second in the league with six quality starts. He's in a great spot to log another, with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Colorado Rockies. Keller will face a lineup with a below-average road wOBA versus right-handers, fueled by the league's highest strikeout rate.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Hitters to avoid on Wednesday