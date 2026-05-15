Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 8: May 18-24

Open Extended Reactions

Get ready for a busy week heading into Memorial Day weekend, as fantasy baseball's Week 8 has 12 of the 30 teams scheduled to play seven games and the remaining 18 each set to play six times. It's also one of those rare weeks where four teams are scheduled to play seven games entirely at home, as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins and New York Yankees play hosts all week.

Speaking of those Yankees, their seven home games will be played entirely in-division, against the 2025 AL champion Toronto Blue Jays (four games, Monday-Thursday) and the current AL East leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays (three, Friday-Sunday). The Yankees lost all three games against the Rays in Tampa from April 10 to April 12 earlier this season, and they lost 11 out of 17 games against the Blue Jays (including the postseason) in 2026.

Lineup lock times

Week 8 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 18 14 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, May 19 15 4:10 PM 1 Wednesday, May 20 15 1:05 PM 6 Thursday, May 21 7 1:10 PM 3 Friday, May 22 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, May 23 15 1:35 PM 10 Sunday, May 24 15 12:15 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 8: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP 12 tied with 7 Diamondbacks 7 Phillies 4 Athletics 6 Angels 7 Brewers 3 Dodgers 6 Marlins 7 Mariners 3 Nationals 6 Yankees 7 Rays 3 16 tied with 5 4 tied with 6 Rangers 3 16 tied with 2

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings