Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Strikeout potential for Brewers' Henderson

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

To his credit, Bryce Elder is more dominant this season, in part due to throwing more four-seam fastballs and adding a cutter while relying much less on his sinker. Even so, Elder has benefited from a .230 BABIP, 5.7% HR/FB, and an 81.4% left-on-base rate, yielding a 1.81 ERA that should be at least twice as high based on its estimators. It's warming up in Atlanta, so look for Elder's numbers to regress, perhaps as soon as Saturday when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox. This isn't a call to categorically avoid Elder, but more of a warning that he is risky in closely contested head-to-head matchups.

Justin Wrobleski is averaging more than seven innings over his last five outings, but he fanned only 18 over those 35 2/3 innings, so he is due for a major correction on his 2.44 ERA, as his xFIP and SIERA are more than twice as high. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Anaheim for a set with the Los Angeles Angels. The wind is forecast to be blowing out in Anaheim, and the Angels sport the fifth-highest home run rate in the league with a lefty on the hill.

Hitters to stream on Saturday