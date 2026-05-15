Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Strikeout potential for Brewers' Henderson

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday
Pitchers to stream on Saturday
Jameson Taillon leads a second straight slate with subpar streaming options. He'll take the hill for the Chicago Cubs in the second game of their road set with the Chicago White Sox. On the surface, Taillon is having his typically solid season, but he leads the league with 11 home runs allowed, and he's facing a lineup with the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the league. Through Thursday's action, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery have accounted for 35 of the club's 56 long balls, but Taillon has the guile to avoid letting that part of the lineup beat him.
In two starts since joining the Milwaukee Brewers rotation, Logan Henderson recorded 13 punchouts with only one free pass in 11 stanzas. A road matchup with the Minnesota Twins is on the docket. Henderson faces a lineup with some pop, but overall, they're below average with an above-average strikeout rate.
After starting the season with a pair of encouraging efforts, Noah Cameron has struggled, though his ERA estimators indicate he deserves a mark at least a full run lower than his actual 5.55 level. That said, an ERA around 4.50 is just league average, though that's stream-worthy in the right matchup. The Kansas City Royals are visiting the St. Louis Cardinals, so the setup isn't ideal, but the Cardinals have struggled facing left-handers, especially over the last month.
Pitchers to avoid on Saturday
To his credit, Bryce Elder is more dominant this season, in part due to throwing more four-seam fastballs and adding a cutter while relying much less on his sinker. Even so, Elder has benefited from a .230 BABIP, 5.7% HR/FB, and an 81.4% left-on-base rate, yielding a 1.81 ERA that should be at least twice as high based on its estimators. It's warming up in Atlanta, so look for Elder's numbers to regress, perhaps as soon as Saturday when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox. This isn't a call to categorically avoid Elder, but more of a warning that he is risky in closely contested head-to-head matchups.
Justin Wrobleski is averaging more than seven innings over his last five outings, but he fanned only 18 over those 35 2/3 innings, so he is due for a major correction on his 2.44 ERA, as his xFIP and SIERA are more than twice as high. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Anaheim for a set with the Los Angeles Angels. The wind is forecast to be blowing out in Anaheim, and the Angels sport the fifth-highest home run rate in the league with a lefty on the hill.
Hitters to stream on Saturday
Injuries forced the Cincinnati Reds to sign journeyman Chris Paddack, who will take his 7.63 ERA and 1.68 WHIP to the mound against the Cleveland Guardians. Temperatures are rising in the Northeast, and the wind will be blowing out at Progressive Field, favoring Guardians hitters in this home affair. Kyle Manzardo, Daniel Schneemann, Angel Martinez and Travis Bazzana are set up for a productive evening.