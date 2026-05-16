Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Ober, Weathers among best pitching picks

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Check out all our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Ryan Weathers ' spot in the New York Yankees rotation is seemingly secure for at least a month, with Max Fried on the 15-day IL for an extended stretch. As such, expect Weathers' rostership to soar since the only factor keeping him under 50% was the uncertainty surrounding his role when Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole returned. Both Weathers' and Will Warren's team managers can breathe a little easier. Weathers wraps up the Subway Series facing the lineup with the lowest wOBA in the league against left-handers.

After spending 10 years in the Colorado Rockies organization, Peter Lambert pitched overseas for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2025. He returned to the States and signed a minor league deal with the Houston Astros. After failing to make the team in the spring, Lambert was released, but he signed a minor league deal with the club a couple of days later. Injuries led to a call-up, and he's taking advantage of it with three quality starts over five outings in his return to the majors. The Texas Rangers' offense against right-handers is a tick below average.

Bailey Ober is coming off his best outing of the season, a complete game shutout over the Miami Marlins. Overall, the right-hander is rebounding from a subpar 2025, but his career-worst 18.7% strikeout rate leaves him vulnerable to strong offenses, especially those with power. The early forecast calls for the wind to blow in at Target Field when the Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers. Furthermore, the Brewers sport the lowest road home run rate with a righty on the hill.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

There have not been many opportunities to target the Kansas City Royals' hitters, but on Sunday they line up for a productive day facing the St. Louis Cardinals with Andre Pallante on the hill. The right-hander's strikeout rate is well below average, and he walks hitters at an above-average clip. The Royals' lineup is ideally set up to take advantage, as they generally put the ball in play and have a couple of power sources off to a slow start. The conditions are right for Vinnie Pasquantino, Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone to enjoy a productive afternoon.