Fantasy baseball prospect stock watch: Joshua Baez could lead the next wave

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The St. Louis Cardinals began this week in an NL wild-card spot and one of the most surprising teams in baseball, with rookie 2B JJ Wetherholt among the first-year players making an impact. Perhaps there will be more young Cardinals on the way as well, led by OF Joshua Baez, who some view as being off to a disappointing start at Triple-A Memphis with a 34.5% strikeout rate and .232/.304/.497 line. However, we cannot ignore 11 home runs and seven stolen bases in 39 games either.

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Baez, 23, emerged after hitting .287/.384/.500 across two minor league levels last season, with 20 home runs and 54 stolen bases, making notably important strides in plate discipline with a 75% contact rate. He struggled initially at Double-A Springfield, then hit .308/.413/.615 in September. Expect Baez to improve his Triple-A numbers soon, notably his walk and strikeout rates. We know he can be more selective, and fantasy managers love to bet on power/speed options.

The rebuilding Cardinals certainly have room in their lineup for upgrades, with Baez as the prime candidate to watch. While OF Jordan Walker (finally) breaks out in right field, Victor Scott II and Nathan Church aren't exactly starring in the other spots, and even when OF Lars Nootbaar (heels) plays, he won't be blocking Baez. Walker is the lone Cardinal with double-digit home runs, and he leads the team with seven steals. Baez, who hammered a 438-foot home run against Jacksonville on Sunday, would fit in nicely.

The other top Cardinals hitting prospect (other than Wetherholt, of course) is C Rainel Rodriguez, who recently earned a promotion to Double-A. Rodriguez, 19, hit .311/.430/.519 at High-A Peoria. He's young and unlikely to debut in 2026, but managers in dynasty formats must secure him soon if he is available. If the Cardinals do not stick with offensively challenged C Pedro Pages, 24-year-old non-prospect Jimmy Crooks (slugging .624 with 13 home runs at Memphis) may get a chance.

Stock rising

Carrigg, 24, is a stolen base monster hitting .351/.402/.530 at Triple-A Albuquerque. With incumbent Rockies CF Brenton Doyle hitting a sad .204/.271/.269 as mainly a platoon option, change may be coming. Carrigg, who starred during Spring Training and piqued the interest of many fantasy managers, has stolen 25 bases in 41 games, after securing 99 steals over the prior two seasons. He is contact-oriented, so his skills should play both in roto/categories formats and in ESPN standard points leagues.

Arroyo, 22, hasn't been a notable prospect for years, as he missed the 2024 season after labrum surgery and slugged only .371 at Double-A in 2025. Today he is hitting .345/.409/.592 at Triple-A Louisville and demanding attention. The switch-hitter boasts nine home runs and eight stolen bases, along with an 82% contact rate -- and we cannot help but notice the organization giving him recent starts at third base. Reds third basemen (mainly Ke'Bryan Hayes) are hitting a league-worst .150/.207/.239 this season. The surprising Arroyo may see opportunity soon.

Velazquez, 21, is hitting .317/.414/.566 at Double-A Akron, with seven home runs and solid plate discipline. The left-handed slugger played some left field last season and the organization may revisit that plan with the big-league club (again) lacking power. Velazquez surely would provide offense.

Anderson, 21, was the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft and the LSU product is thriving at Double-A Arkansas with a 1.85 ERA, an 0.76 WHIP and a 41% strikeout rate through seven starts. Anderson should graduate to Triple-A soon and, if he continues to dominate, perhaps a Mariners bullpen role awaits in September. The Mariners are flush with rotation options, but we know things change quickly with hurlers.

Someone must replace the injured Clay Holmes (leg) in the rotation for the long-term, and Wenninger, 24, is the one with the 1.51 ERA at Triple-A Syracuse. Teammate RHP Jonah Tong, 22, is the better prospect and features a considerably higher strikeout rate, but also a rough 5.68 ERA. We shall see in which direction the Mets decide to go!

Stock falling

Charlie Condon, 1B, Colorado Rockies

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Many thought Condon, 23, would be featured in the middle of the big-league club's lineup by now. Instead, this signature prospect is hitting just .232/.369/.366 for Triple-A Albuquerque, with nary a home run in over a month. If one cannot hit for power at high altitude, that might be an issue. The No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft draws walks and should earn himself some MLB at-bats this season, but there is little rush to push him with TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston thriving.

Snelling, 22, made his MLB debut on May 8, tossing five reasonable innings against Washington, but it may be a while before we see him again. Days later, Snelling hit the injured list due to a UCL sprain, which may lead to surgery. It's a shame since Snelling is one of the top pitching prospects, but a reminder that hitting prospects are far more reliable -- and safer from injury. Fellow Marlins LHP Thomas White is missing bats at Triple-A Jacksonville, but his 4.34 ERA and 1.48 WHIP fail to impress.

Rodriguez, 23, is no stranger to missing games due to injury and his current thumb ailment has cost him more than two weeks of play. Rodriguez is a patient hitter with slugging upside and he has posted a .247/.417/.508 line at Triple-A St. Paul, with six home runs in 108 PA. When Rodriguez plays, he hits. His future is in the middle of Minnesota's lineup -- perhaps later this summer. His OF teammate Walker Jenkins, 21, has missed most of May with a shoulder sprain. He is hitting .256/.396/.389 at St. Paul. These fellows are the future in the Minnesota outfield, but only if they can stay (get) healthy.