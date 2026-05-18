Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Mitch Keller, Foster Griffin among top streamers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Over the past couple of seasons, Mitch Keller has transformed into a pitcher relying on control and command as opposed to swing and miss. While his ERA and associated estimators have remained the same, his WHIP is a little more stable, though it comes at the expense of strikeouts. Fewer strikeouts also render him more vulnerable to an outing where the batted balls fall in, like his last time out against the Colorado Rockies. Even so, Keller is a solid streamer when working in a pitcher's park, facing a less potent offense. He checks those boxes with the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the St. Louis Cardinals.

Foster Griffin 's streak of four straight quality starts was snapped by the Cincinnati Reds in his last outing, though he still managed seven punchouts in 4 1/3 frames, albeit with nine runs allowed. He's in a good spot to rebound with the Washington Nationals hosting the New York Mets. The visitors put the ball in play, but they're impatient and sport one of the lowest home run rates in the league facing left-handers. Like most pitchers, Griffin is effective when he limits free passes and keeps the ball in the yard.

Reid Detmers ' 4.38 ERA is misleading; his transition back to the rotation has gone better than expected. His 3.66 SIERA and 3.85 xFIP are better indicators of how well he's pitched. Things may change once the innings start piling up since Detmers only logged 63 2/3 frames working exclusively as a reliever last season. The lefty lines up for another solid effort when the Los Angeles Angels entertain the Athletics. The guests struggle against left-handers in general, but they're one of the weakest units facing southpaws on the road.

In three May starts, Ryne Nelson has posted a 2.33 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 stanzas. Look for the righty to keep the roll going with a favorable home matchup when the Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the San Francisco Giants to the desert. They sport the third worst wOBA with a right-hander on the hill.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Last season, it took until late August for the Seattle Mariners' rotation to be fully intact. This year, Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller were all on the 26-man roster last week when Miller was activated from the IL. However, in his stead, Emerson Hancock emerged and has posted the best numbers of the group. Manager Dan Wilson is handling the overload by piggybacking Miller and Castillo, beginning on Tuesday. It's not a traditional opener/bulk reliever scenario, making it more difficult to discern roles and gauge the number of innings or chances for a win. In addition, Castillo is in a rut, so even if he is the second pitcher, he's not appealing. Until we get a better grasp of how this pairing will be approached, it's best to avoid it, even at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, facing the Chicago White Sox.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday