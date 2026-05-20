Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Need a pitcher? Look to Rodriguez and May

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday
Pitchers to stream on Thursday
Eduardo Rodriguez is quietly enjoying his best season since joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, with four quality starts in nine outings. He sets up for another solid effort with a home date against the Colorado Rockies. Not only do the Rockies struggle on the road facing left-handers, but they also historically have issues at the plate following a homestand, and this is their first game away from Coors Field in a week.
After missing almost three weeks with an adductor strain, Casey Mize returned last weekend with six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians in the finale of a four-game set. Mize may not pile up the punchouts, but the Guardians' road wOBA against right-handers is the eighth lowest in the league.
After allowing 13 runs over 7 1/3 innings in two starts to open the season, Dustin May has six quality starts in seven outings, including his last four. He sports a 2.83 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over that span. May is in a good spot to stay on a roll when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are no longer pushovers, but they're more potent at home and will be without Ryan O'Hearn, who excels facing right-handers.
For the second straight season, Luis Severino has been more effective on the road, primarily because 16 of the 23 homers he's surrendered since joining the Athletics in 2025 have come at home in Sutter Health Park. On Thursday, he'll be in Anaheim facing the Los Angeles Angels, who sport the highest strikeout rate in MLB versus righties.
Hitters to stream on Thursday
David Peterson has been better since the New York Mets began using him following an opener, which is his likely role on Thursday. However, the Washington Nationals boast the top offense in the league facing southpaws, albeit fueled by a bloated .348 BABIP. Even so, their bats are in a good spot in Thursday's late afternoon affair with the Mets. Only James Wood and CJ Abrams are almost universally rostered. Curtis Mead, Keibert Ruiz, Jacob Young, Daylen Lile and Dylan Crews are in play on an abbreviated seven-game slate, clearing active roster spots for them.