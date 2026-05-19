Wednesday's fantasy baseball lineup advice: Ride McGreevy's hot streak

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league
ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday
Pitchers to stream on Wednesday
Connelly Early is beginning to show the form he exhibited down the stretch last season, with 14 strikeouts and just one walk over his last two starts, spanning 12 innings. The Boston Red Sox wrap up a road set with the Kansas City Royals. The Royals don't strike out much, but they sport the eighth-lowest wOBA with a lefty on the hill.
After posting a 9.95 ERA and 2.32 WHIP over his first four starts, Merrill Kelly righted the ship with a pair of quality starts, including a complete game his last time out. He fanned only nine in those 16 frames but walked just three. The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants in an NL West affair. The guests tote the third-lowest wOBA facing right-handers and could be without Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee, as both left Monday's contest early with injuries.
Michael McGreevy has been both lucky and good. He doesn't miss many bats, but his control and command have been solid. This is shown by his 2.10 ERA being well below his 4.07 SIERA and 3.78 xFIP, but those ERA estimators reflect an above-average pitcher, whose lack of strikeouts keeps him in the streaming range. The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates. The visitors' bats have been surprisingly effective, but far less so on the road, and they are missing Ryan O'Hearn, one of their most productive hitters.
Hitters to stream on Wednesday
The Athletics are in Anaheim for a series with the Los Angeles Angels. After a stretch of four quality starts in five outings, Angels righty Jack Kochanowicz has struggled in his last two efforts, yielding 12 runs over 10 frames. Angel Stadium is already a latent hitter's park, and the early forecast calls for favorable conditions for batters. The only Athletics batters almost universally rostered are Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz. It's worth checking on the availability of Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom, as well as Carlos Cortes and Henry Bolte.
Hitters to avoid on Wednesday
Since Chad Tracy took over as interim manager on April 26, the Boston Red Sox have been far more aggressive on the base paths. However, the club wraps up a series at Kauffman Stadium against Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals. Not only is Wacha stingy with baserunners, but the Royals have the second-highest success rate throwing out would-be base stealers. Considering he's in a season-long rut, avoiding Jarren Duran is an easy decision, but Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu lose some allure with a lower chance to grab a steal.