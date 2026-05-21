Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Don't sleep on Soroka vs. the Rockies

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday
Pitchers to stream on Friday
Michael Soroka's 19.5% K-BB% is the 19th highest among qualified pitchers. He's been a top 40 starting pitcher, despite a bloated 1.33 WHIP, artificially inflated by a .351 BABIP. With a normalized hit rate, Soroka would be a top 25 pitcher on the ESPN Player Rater. He's in a great spot to rack up more punchouts when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies. Soroka will face a lineup with the highest road strikeout rate against right-handers.
Connelly Early garnered more draft buzz than Payton Tolle in the spring due to Early's late season and postseason success. However, many considered Tolle the slightly better prospect and thus far, both are sources of optimism for a Boston Red Sox club struggling for consistent offense. Tolle has three quality starts in his five outings and is in favorable position for another facing a revamped Minnesota Twins lineup in Fenway Park. They'll be without C Ryan Jeffers, one of their most productive hitters, and recently demoted Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner.
Streaming pitchers at home is usually preferred since there is around an intrinsic 5% skills boost as compared to an away start. However, when home is Sutter Health Park, the advantage is overwhelmed by such a great hitter's park. It is no surprise that Jeffrey Springs's numbers are better on the road, especially homers allowed. The Athletics have a road date with the San Diego Padres with Springs getting the ball. The Padres have the lowest wOBA facing left-handed pitchers, which is baffling considering they have Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts all hitting from the right side.
Trevor McDonald has pitched well filling in for Logan Webb. With another solid effort, he may challenge Adrian Houser for the last spot in the San Francisco Giants rotation when Webb returns. McDonald is in a great spot to make his case with a home start against the Chicago White Sox. The visitors are no longer pushovers, but they strike out at an above-average clip and experience a big downgrade playing at Oracle Park.
Pitchers to avoid on Friday
Nick Martinez is one of the many reasons the Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball. He is perfectly suited for their pitching-and-defense-first philosophy. However, even with pristine control and command, Martinez is vulnerable against powerful lineups. The Rays are in the Bronx for a key series against the New York Yankees. While it's hard to bench a guy with a 1.51 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, only 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings is risky facing a team with the league's highest home run rate for home affairs.
Hitters to stream on Friday
Chris Paddack is pitching for his fourth organization since the start of last season, over which he's posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with only 142 strikeouts over 193 2/3 frames. Currently, the Cincinnati Reds need pitching enough to employ Paddack. St. Louis is poised to take advantage with a road matchup in the Great American Ball Park. Nolan Gorman (available in 95% of ESPN leagues) has been hitting better in May.
The Atlanta Braves have the highest home run rate in the league facing right-handed pitching. They'll face the Washington Nationals with Miles Mikolas on the hill. He's tied for the sixth most homers allowed. Michael Harris II, Dominic Smith and Mike Yastrzemski are all candidates to go deep.