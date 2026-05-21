Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Don't sleep on Soroka vs. the Rockies

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Nick Martinez is one of the many reasons the Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball. He is perfectly suited for their pitching-and-defense-first philosophy. However, even with pristine control and command, Martinez is vulnerable against powerful lineups. The Rays are in the Bronx for a key series against the New York Yankees. While it's hard to bench a guy with a 1.51 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, only 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings is risky facing a team with the league's highest home run rate for home affairs.

Hitters to stream on Friday