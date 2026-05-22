Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 9: May 25-31

Open Extended Reactions

Memorial Day kicks off fantasy baseball's Week 9, and with it comes an early start to the week, with the first of seven day games (among 13 total for the day) scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Before you depart for your holiday activities, remember to set your lineups!

Lineup lock times

Week 9 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 25 13 1:35 PM 7 Tuesday, May 26 15 6:10 PM 0 Wednesday, May 27 15 1:07 PM 6 Thursday, May 28 6 1:10 PM 3 Friday, May 29 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, May 30 15 2:10 PM 9 Sunday, May 31 15 12:15 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 9: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP 8 tied with 7 Orioles 7 Braves 4 Pirates 7 White Sox 7 Reds 4 Rangers 7 Pirates 7 Yankees 3 7 tied with 6 Rangers 7 Padres 3 4 tied with 6 11 tied with 2

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings