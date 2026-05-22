Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 9: May 25-31

Memorial Day kicks off fantasy baseball's Week 9, and with it comes an early start to the week, with the first of seven day games (among 13 total for the day) scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Before you depart for your holiday activities, remember to set your lineups!
Lineup lock times Week 9
Date Total games First game time Day games
Monday, May 25
13
1:35 PM
7
Tuesday, May 26
15
6:10 PM
0
Wednesday, May 27
15
1:07 PM
6
Thursday, May 28
6
1:10 PM
3
Friday, May 29
15
6:40 PM
0
Saturday, May 30
15
2:10 PM
9
Sunday, May 31
15
12:15 PM
14
Scheduling quirks Week 9: Teams with the most games
Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP
8 tied with
7
Orioles
7
Braves
4
Pirates
7
White Sox
7
Reds
4
Rangers
7
Pirates
7
Yankees
3
7 tied with
6
Rangers
7
Padres
3
4 tied with
6
11 tied with
2 Starting pitcher ranks Hitter ratings
Week 9: May 25-31
Overall LHB RHB SB
Giants
10.0
Twins
10.0
Twins
10.0
Orioles
10.0
Twins
9.9
Giants
10.0
Giants
10.0
White Sox
10.0
Rangers
8.3
Rangers
10.0
Mariners
9.8
Twins
10.0
Tigers
8.0
Brewers
9.5
Tigers
9.5
Pirates
10.0
White Sox
7.5
Pirates
9.3
Dodgers
8.9
Blue Jays
10.0
Mariners
7.5
White Sox
9.3
Yankees
8.4
Tigers
9.4
Pirates
7.2
Braves
8.0
Rays
7.5
Diamondbacks
9.1
Rays
7.2
Blue Jays
8.0
Blue Jays
7.4
Mets
8.4
Blue Jays
7.0
Cubs
7.8
Orioles
7.4
Athletics
7.3
Dodgers
6.7
Rockies
7.7
White Sox
7.1
Red Sox
7.3