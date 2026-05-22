          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 9: May 25-31

          Casey Schmitt leads the San Francisco Giants in home runs and RBIs. Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
          • Tristan H. CockcroftMay 22, 2026, 04:00 PM
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              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
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          Memorial Day kicks off fantasy baseball's Week 9, and with it comes an early start to the week, with the first of seven day games (among 13 total for the day) scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Before you depart for your holiday activities, remember to set your lineups!

          Lineup lock times

          Scheduling quirks

          Starting pitcher ranks

          Hitter ratings