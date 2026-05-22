Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Ginn makes first start since no-hit bid

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

J.T. Ginn 's transition to full-time starter has flown under the radar, but it's a big reason why the Athletics are leading the AL West. His record is just 2-2, but the team has won six of his eight starts. Like his rotation-mates, Ginn is better on the road, and that's where he'll be when he faces the San Diego Padres in Petco Park. The hosts sport the fifth-lowest wOBA versus right-handers, with an above-average strikeout rate. Ginn is coming off throwing 105 pitches in his near no-hitter, but even if the Athletics limit his workload, he's a solid streamer.

Stephen Kolek has delivered two quality starts in his first three efforts of the season. He doesn't rack up a bunch of strikeouts, but he limits walks and generates a ground ball rate over 50%, so he keeps the ball in the yard. The Kansas City Royals host the Seattle Mariners, whose lineup has the sixth-highest strikeout rate facing right-handers, so Kolek could pad his modest strikeout total. In addition, the wind will be blowing in at Kauffman Stadium.

Colin Rea's strikeout rate is below average, but his command and control are above average, putting him in play for favorable scenarios. The Chicago Cubs entertain the Houston Astros, which checks a couple of boxes in Rea's favor. He'll face a lineup missing several key hitters, including Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz and Carlos Correa. In addition, the early forecast calls for chilly temperatures and the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Barring a setback after his bullpen session, Taj Bradley is expected to make his return for the Minnesota Twins on the road against the Boston Red Sox. Before being sidelined with right pectoral inflammation, Bradley was enjoying a breakout season and was bordering on being matchup-proof. The Red Sox lineup has been in a malaise all season, even at home, so if this were pre-injury, Bradley would get the nod. However, Bradley is not fully stretched out, and Fenway Park remains an offensive haven, so waiting until next week to deploy Bradley is the safe play.

Hitters to stream on Saturday