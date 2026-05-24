Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Merrill Kelly, Zebby Matthews are back in the pitching mix

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Check out all our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

After opening the season with a 9.95 ERA and 2.32 WHIP over his first four outings, Merrill Kelly has posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in his last three efforts, reestablishing streamer status. Next up is a Memorial Day matchup with the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park. Kelly may not rack up a bunch of punchouts, but the Giants rarely draw a walk and sport the fifth-lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.

Zebby Matthews struggled in his two short major league stints each of the past two seasons, but the third time could be a charm. In his first two outings of this season, he's allowed just two earned runs over 13 frames with 11 strikeouts and just one walk. A road matchup against the Chicago White Sox won't be a pushover, but there is strikeout potential in the White Sox lineup, and the wind is forecast to be blowing in, helping mitigate their top-of-the-order power potential.

It appears that Ben Brown has finally developed a third pitch to complement his four-seam fastball and knuckle-curve, as he's throwing a sinker 20% of the time and it's ranked as an above-average offering. Monday's road date with the Pittsburgh Pirates will be a good test when the Chicago Cubs open a set in Steel City. The Pirates have been productive facing right-handers, but the success is driven by an unsustainable .320 BABIP.

Randy Vasquez is coming off a rough start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's in a good spot to rebound when the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies. The visitors have improved since firing Rob Thomson and installing Don Mattingly as their interim manager, but they're more productive at home as evidenced by the second lowest road wOBA facing right-handers in May.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

The last two times through the rotation, the Seattle Mariners have piggybacked Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo, with Miller starting and logging at least five effective innings in each. However, since Castillo has continued to struggle, he's going to serve as the opener this time, with Bryce Miller working as the bulk reliever in Sacramento against the Athletics. Normally, serving as the primary pitcher is beneficial since a reliever doesn't need to compile five innings for a win. However, the wind will be blowing out to center field in Sutter Health Park, so Miller may be facing a deficit before he takes the hill. If Miller were starting, he'd be in play, but he's risky in this scenario.

Hitters to stream on Monday