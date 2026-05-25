Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Need a hitter? Look to the Angels

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | Start new league

ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Tuesday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Control remains Jack Leiter 's primary issue, though to be fair, he's pacing towards career bests in both strikeout and walk rates. On Tuesday, he draws the perfect opponent to improve both when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros. In May, the Astros sport the fifth-lowest wOBA, the fourth-lowest walk rate and the second-highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill.

Not only has Eduardo Rodriguez recorded three quality starts in his last four outings, but they've all been at least seven innings. In this stretch and for the season, his strikeout and walk rates are pedestrian, but he's only yielded four home runs in 60 1/3 innings, including none over his last 32 1/3 frames. At some point, the Arizona Diamondbacks lefty is due for regression to a 6.6% HR/FB rate, but his next start is in power-suppressing Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants, who have the fourth-lowest home run rate when facing a southpaw.

Eric Lauer is set to make his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in a home affair against the Colorado Rockies. Initially, the lefty was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays for bullpen depth, but with Blake Snell's injury, Lauer moved into the rotation. His first start comes against a team that historically struggles against left-handers on the road. To be fair, their wOBA in that scenario is a tad above average, but they strike out at the fourth-highest rate.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday