Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Park, performance favor Michael Soroka

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

For the past two seasons, Andrew Abbott has fared better at home at the Great American Ball Park than on the road. Pitchers enjoy an intrinsic 5% home-field advantage, but this isn't sufficient to balance the advantage Abbott's home venue gives to hitters. His home success has been impressive; however, albeit in a small sample, the Cincinnati Reds lefty has struggled at home while excelling on the road. While some of this may be variance, facing the New York Mets at Citi Field will likely serve to further widen Abbott's splits.

Michael Soroka has recorded a quality start in three of his last four outings, posting a 1.48 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over that span. His 18.5% K-BB% is pacing toward a career best. He's in a great spot to stay on a roll with the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the San Francisco Giants in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. Though they've been better lately, for the season the Giants sport the fourth-lowest home wOBA facing right-handers.

Casey Mize has two quality starts since returning from the IL due to an adductor strain. Before the injury, two of his three prior efforts were also quality starts. He's not racking up strikeouts, but after surrendering a homer in each of his first two starts, Mize has not yielded another long ball. He's due for some regression on his 3.5% HR/FB, but his above-average control will minimize the damage. Wednesday presents a challenging home matchup when the Detroit Tigers welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Comerica Park. Surprisingly, the visitors have been productive on the road, but Mize is locked in.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday