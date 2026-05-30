Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Zebby Matthews quietly rolling along

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

The Seattle Mariners' deployment of Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo is not the typical opener/primary pitcher scenario, with the starter working multiple innings. In fact, when Miller starts, he has been tossing at least five frames. The chances that he compiles six or seven innings are lessened, but he generally goes long enough to qualify for the win. He has been in a groove since coming off the IL, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14 strikeouts over 16 innings. Expect another solid outing when the Mariners host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Streaming Jack Leiter is best suited for managers needing to make up ground on the last day of the fantasy week. He still experiences lapses in control, but he has strikeout upside when the Texas Rangers host the Kansas City Royals. For the past month, the Royals have fanned at an above-average clip against right-handers.

Zebby Matthews is rewarding those who kept the faith. He posted a 5.92 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in parts of two major league seasons heading into this year, but his underlying metrics and pedigree landed him on many sleeper lists back in draft season. In three starts since being promoted earlier this month, Matthews has registered a 2.37 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 17 punchouts over 19 innings. He's in a great spot for his fourth straight quality start when the Minnesota Twins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hitters to stream on Sunday