Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Matchups bode well for Taj Bradley, Jack Flaherty

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Taj Bradley is only available in 28% of ESPN leagues, but it's an abbreviated seven-game slate, and the options available in at least 50% all come with more risk than usual for a streamer. Overall, the White Sox's offense is below average with an above-average strikeout rate, but they have a potent top half of the order. Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery have accounted for 44 of the club's 73 homers. Bradley is a fly ball pitcher, but thus far, he has done a good job keeping the ball in the yard, along with posting a solid 27.2% strikeout rate.

Payton Tolle has recorded a quality start in four of his six outings, including an eight-inning road effort against the Atlanta Braves. As the Boston Red Sox's natural rival, the clubs play each other home and away, with the Braves visiting Fenway Park. The early forecast calls for the wind to blow in from center field.

Jack Flaherty has been a disappointment, especially considering the Detroit Tigers' recent losing streak. The veteran righty doesn't merit this recommendation based on performance, but the matchup is too good to miss. The Los Angeles Angels visit Comerica Park, and while Flaherty's command and control have been below par, he's still racking up strikeouts at a high clip. The Angels fan at the highest rate in the league against right-handed pitching.

Hitters to stream on Thursday