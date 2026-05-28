Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Trust Kolek to deliver solid outing

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Check out all our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN points league ranks | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

The Kansas City Royals are in Arlington for a road date with the Texas Rangers. Stephen Kolek , fresh off his first-ever complete-game shutout, will take the hill for the guests. Kolek threw 108 pitches last time out, so his pitch count will be monitored, but he's facing a lineup with below-average patience at home, so he should be able to get through at least five frames. The Rangers also sport the second-lowest home wOBA against right-handers.

The injury-plagued Detroit Tigers rotation received a much-needed boost from Troy Melton, and he delivered in his season debut, tossing 5 1/3 innings with just one run allowed on the road against the Baltimore Orioles. Melton was shelved for two months with a sprained elbow, but he's back and helping to replace Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander and Casey Mize. His second start is another road tilt, this time on the South Side against the Chicago White Sox. Melton faces a top-heavy lineup with power, but overall, the White Sox are average with a slightly inflated strikeout rate.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Through his first six outings, Justin Wrobleski posted a 1.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, but he fanned only 15 with 10 walks over those 36 frames, portending regression. Sure enough, he has recorded a 6.41 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over his last three efforts, albeit with an improved 16 strikeouts and just four walks spanning 19 2/3 stanzas. Even so, the southpaw is a risk when the Los Angeles Dodgers host a revitalized Philadelphia Phillies squad. With his modest strikeout rate, Wrobleski should be avoided.

Opposing pitchers are faring better than usual at Coors Field, and Logan Webb's ground ball tendencies should play well, but the San Francisco Giants' right-hander has not been as sharp this season, and he's coming off the IL for this start against the Colorado Rockies. Perhaps the time spent on the injured list with right knee bursitis will help rejuvenate Webb, but it's best to wait before trusting him again.

Hitters to stream on Friday