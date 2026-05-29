Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 10: June 1-7

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 marks the turn of the calendar to June. The first week of the month brings a relatively quiet 93-game week, beginning with nine evening affairs on Monday. Tuesday features 15 games under the lights, with the first matinee set for Wednesday.

Six teams play seven games, while the other 24 clubs are slated for six contests. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins are at home for seven games, while the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants are on the road for their septet.

Lineup lock times

Week 10 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 1 9 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, June 2 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, June 3 15 1:05 PM 4 Thursday, June 4 9 1:05 PM 4 Friday, June 5 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, June 6 15 1:10 PM 10 Sunday, June 7 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 10: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Diamondbacks 7 Diamondbacks 7 Diamondbacks 3 Royals 6 Royals 7 Twins 7 Cubs 3 Brewers 6 Dodgers 7 6 tied with 6 White Sox 3 Twins 6 Brewers 7 Yankees 3 Mets 6 Twins 7 10 tied with 2 Giants 6 Giants 7 Rays 6

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings