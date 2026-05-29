Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 10: June 1-7

Week 10 marks the turn of the calendar to June. The first week of the month brings a relatively quiet 93-game week, beginning with nine evening affairs on Monday. Tuesday features 15 games under the lights, with the first matinee set for Wednesday.
Six teams play seven games, while the other 24 clubs are slated for six contests. The
Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins are at home for seven games, while the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants are on the road for their septet. Lineup lock times Week 10
Date Total games First game time Day games
Monday, June 1
9
6:40 PM
0
Tuesday, June 2
15
6:40 PM
0
Wednesday, June 3
15
1:05 PM
4
Thursday, June 4
9
1:05 PM
4
Friday, June 5
15
2:20 PM
1
Saturday, June 6
15
1:10 PM
10
Sunday, June 7
15
1:35 PM
14
Scheduling quirks Week 10: Teams with the most games
Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP
Diamondbacks
7
Diamondbacks
7
Diamondbacks
3
Royals
6
Royals
7
Twins
7
Cubs
3
Brewers
6
Dodgers
7
6 tied with
6
White Sox
3
Twins
6
Brewers
7
Yankees
3
Mets
6
Twins
7
10 tied with
2
Giants
6
Giants
7
Rays
6 Starting pitcher ranks Hitter ratings
Week 10: June 1-7
Overall LHB RHB SB
Brewers
10.0
Brewers
9.5
Brewers
10.0
Tigers
10.0
Dodgers
7.9
Angels
8.7
Dodgers
9.2
Pirates
10.0
Twins
7.3
Giants
8.6
White Sox
7.6
Royals
8.1
Royals
7.3
Twins
8.5
Cubs
7.4
Marlins
8.1
Cubs
6.7
Pirates
7.5
Twins
7.3
Orioles
8.0
White Sox
6.6
Royals
7.5
Royals
7.1
Blue Jays
7.4
Nationals
6.5
Rangers
7.5
Rockies
7.1
Brewers
7.3
Angels
6.3
Diamondbacks
7.3
Mariners
6.6
Twins
7.2
Phillies
6.3
Nationals
6.9
Nationals
6.6
Nationals
6.9
Giants
6.0
Dodgers
6.8
Phillies
6.3
Cubs
6.8