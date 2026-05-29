          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 10: June 1-7

          Joe Ryan and the Twins are getting ready for a full week of home cooking. AP
          • Todd ZolaMay 29, 2026, 01:55 PM
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              Todd Zola is contributing writer for fantasy baseball at ESPN, specializing in game theory and player analysis. Todd is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He won LABR and Tout Wars championships in 2016.
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          Week 10 marks the turn of the calendar to June. The first week of the month brings a relatively quiet 93-game week, beginning with nine evening affairs on Monday. Tuesday features 15 games under the lights, with the first matinee set for Wednesday.

          Six teams play seven games, while the other 24 clubs are slated for six contests. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins are at home for seven games, while the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants are on the road for their septet.

          Lineup lock times

          Scheduling quirks

          Starting pitcher ranks

          Hitter ratings