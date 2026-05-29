Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Detmers, Keller stand out amongst several quality streamers

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Saturday
Pitchers to stream Saturday
Last time out, Mitch Keller rebounded from a pair of subpar outings with his seventh quality start in 11 appearances this season. He's still not missing many bats, but his control and command have allowed him to pitch deep into games, where innings make up for strikeouts in points-league scoring. The righty has a chance to pad his strikeout total when the Pittsburgh Pirates entertain the Minnesota Twins, who fan almost 25% of the time facing a right-hander on the road.
Ryne Nelson has posted four straight quality starts, over which he's averaged more than seven innings per game with a 2.51 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He punched out only 21 but also walked just eight over that span. The Arizona Diamondbacks are visiting the Seattle Mariners, whose offense has struggled at home for the past month.
Reid Detmers struck out 14 with no walks in eight innings against the Texas Rangers in his last outing. That came on the heels of surrendering eight earned runs to the Athletics over 5⅔ frames in his prior effort. Friday will be a challenge when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, but Detmers' strikeout potential merits consideration, even against a lineup with one of the highest contact rates in the league facing southpaw pitching.
Seth Lugo has settled down after a rocky stretch, logging two straight quality starts. The Kansas City Royals are in Arlington for a series against the Rangers in one of the best pitching venues in MLB. Lugo sets up for another solid outing facing an average offense that is still short a few key producers with Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith sidelined.
Hitters to stream on Saturday
Saturday's forecast favors hitters at Great American Ball Park, which is already one of the best venues for offense. The Cincinnati Reds' right-handed contingent lines up for a productive evening, with the Atlanta Braves sending lefty Martin Perez to the hill. His 2.70 ERA is misleading, as indicated by a 3.79 xFIP and a 3.89 SIERA. Blake Dunn, Spencer Steer, Eugenio Suarez and Dane Myers are in the best position to benefit from the conditions and matchup.