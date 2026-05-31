Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: Chad Patrick leads pitching picks

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Monday
Pitchers to stream on Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Texas Rangers to begin the month. Michael McGreevy ended May in a rut, but his previous success has him ranked as the top streamer on June's first slate. He doesn't miss many bats, but his solid command and control play well in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium. The visiting Rangers' offense is around league average, but they are without Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager and Josh Smith.
Chad Patrick will serve as the primary pitcher when the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants. Lefty Shane Drohan will open before handing the ball to the right-hander. The Giants deploy a heavily platooned lineup, forcing manager Tony Vitello to decide whether to match up against the left-hander in the first innings or stick with his left-handed batters early to face Patrick. Either approach benefits Patrick, and he does not have to complete five frames to collect a win.
The surprising Washington Nationals offense is grabbing the headlines, while the pitching struggles, with one exception -- Cade Cavalli. The 27-year-old right-hander is finally healthy and exhibiting the talent that made him a top prospect five years ago. His 17.5% K-BB% is the 30th-best mark among qualified starters, which is impressive since K-BB% tracks well with ERA. The Nationals host the Miami Marlins, whose offense doesn't strike out much, but they're not patient and lack power.
Hitters to stream on Monday
Luinder Avila's 5.06 ERA is misleading because he surrendered five earned runs over three innings in his first outing of the season. Since then, he's posted a 3.44 ERA, albeit with a bloated 1.53 WHIP. On Monday, Avila enters the Kansas City Royals rotation when they visit the Cincinnati Reds. Even if he is effective, Avila isn't stretched out, so he'll expose the Royals' bullpen, which has registered the highest ERA in the league. The Reds' offense finished May strong, so consider Blake Dunn, Eugenio Suarez, Nathaniel Lowe and Spencer Steer to fill lineup holes created by a nine-game schedule.