Fantasy baseball free agent pickups: Brown, Mead making the most of new opportunities

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Injuries have struck the Chicago Cubs' rotation hard this season, from Cade Horton's UCL repair with InternalBrace in April to Matthew Boyd's two stints on the IL thus far (first for a biceps strain, and currently for meniscus surgery) to Edward Cabrera's current blister issues. Fortunately for them, one of their emerging youngsters has stepped up to admirably fill in the gaps.

Ben Brown, SP/RP, Cubs (27.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): A member of my preseason "Kings of Command," Brown's path to fantasy stardom in 2026 seemed more likely to come out of the bullpen, with his limited repertoire perhaps better suited for short relief and/or Daniel Palencia's 2025 breakthrough turning out to be a one-hit wonder. Through five fill-in starts, however, Brown has certainly proven productive out of the rotation, with a 1.73 ERA, an 0.85 WHIP and a 29.0% strikeout rate. His 75 fantasy points during that time are tied for 10th among all pitchers.

What has made a difference for Brown thus far has been the sinker he introduced during spring training, one that he has thrown 19.4% of the time while generating 4.0 Statcast runs above average. While it's a pitch he typically throws to right-handed batters, (thus failing to address a lack of a dominant "out pitch" to use against left-handers), it has made him a near lights-out pitcher against same-handed bats.

Brown has had his moments of glory previously -- most of which have been surrounded by periods of inconsistency -- but he finally seems to be finding his way at the 28-start, 213-IP stage of his MLB career. He's well worth the pickup on the chance he has fully arrived.

Opportunity-based adds

Speaking of injuries opening up chances for prospective pickups, here are two who have flourished since being granted expanded opportunities.

Curtis Mead, 1B/3B, Washington Nationals (9.5% rostered): The Nationals' decision to demote Brady House to Triple-A Rochester on May 19 came as somewhat of a shock, considering he was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft and was tied for third on the team in RBIs at the time (25), but it sure seems like a sound move in retrospect.

Mead has made nine of the team's 12 starts at third base since then, batting .263/.333/.605 with four home runs. Most importantly, he's hitting right-handed pitching effectively for the first time as a big leaguer, his six homers against them thus far representing 60% of his career total, and his .567 slugging percentage checking it at 200 points higher than his 2025 number.

Mead's significant statistical spikes in his walk, hard-hit and Statcast Barrel rates are intriguing enough to put him on the standard-league radar.

Jorge Mateo, SS/OF, Atlanta Braves (2.1% rostered): Signed mere days after the Braves announced in January that their expected Opening Day shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim, underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger, Mateo appeared to be more of an insurance policy than a factor for fantasy managers.

The 31-year-old, now playing with his fifth different professional organization, has proven to be quite a sparkplug for a Braves offense that has dealt with its share of injuries, posting an .876 OPS. Most importantly, he has started each of the team's last five games, homering in the most recent two, with three of his starts coming at shortstop ahead of Kim.

Considering that Kim's season is off to a miserable start (.089/.180/.089 in 13 games), Mateo could see regular time at shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Two-start pickup

Cade Cavalli, Nationals (25.9% rostered): Cavalli was a trendy preseason sleeper who got off to a rocky start to 2026, averaging only 4.6 fantasy points and 3.9 innings across his first five starts, but more recently he seems to be finding his groove. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in six of his past seven outings, striking out eight or more batters in four of them, and has averaged 17.3 points while delivering quality starts in each of his past three games. Cavalli now faces the Miami Marlins (home), who averaged fewer than four runs per game in the month of May, and the Arizona Diamondbacks (road), whose .295 wOBA against righties this season ranks third-worst in the majors.

Deeper-league pickups

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Deep (12-team mixed): Troy Melton, SP, Detroit Tigers (5.9% rostered): He was fortunate enough to have his rehabilitation process coming off a preseason elbow issue align with the Tigers' rough patch in terms of rotational injuries, as Melton was activated on May 24 and has since delivered back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points. As he did last season, he minimized hard contact with his predominantly four-seamer/slider/splitter repertoire, and there's more swing-and-miss to be had than he displayed in those two turns.

It's unclear how long Melton's stay in the Tigers rotation will be, considering that Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander are all on the mend, but if Melton can continue to perform near this level, he could stick as either a fifth starter or sixth member of a six-man rotation.

Deeper (15-team mixed): Gage Jump, SP, Athletics (3.8% rostered): Athletics pitchers are difficult to trust, primarily because they call one of the most hitter-friendly offensive environments their home. Still, Jump's potential, coupled with his new opportunity in the team's rotation, makes him worth a speculative pickup. A 2024 second-rounder, Jump struck out 29.7% of the hitters he faced in the minor leagues across 33 starts and two relief appearances, thanks in large part to his slider and sweeper (46% and 33% whiff rates in his MLB debut). Mind his matchups and try to avoid his home games against stronger offenses.

Deepest (AL- and NL-only leagues): Charles McAdoo, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays (0.4% rostered): A potential five-category rotisserie contributor, McAdoo was summoned by the Blue Jays on Thursday to help provide depth all over the infield. He made starts at both second and first base in his first weekend with the team, signaling possible additional position flexibility in the near future. McAdoo hit .250/.357/.432 with eight homers and seven steals in 50 games for Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season. Scouts have theorized that he could develop even more power as he matures. In an AL-only league, he's well worth a speculative pickup.