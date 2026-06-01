Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Connelly Early, Marlins hitters among players to stream

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet at Fenway Park in a battle of AL East disappointments. Connelly Early has done his part to get the Red Sox back on track with three quality starts over his last four outings, posting a 1.78 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over that stretch, with 26 strikeouts to only five walks in that 25 1/3-inning span. In May, the Orioles posted the second-lowest wOBA and eighth-highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

After registering a 6.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over his first six outings, Andrew Abbott has recorded a 1.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over his last six starts. However, his underlying peripherals show he's been both good and lucky. Next up is a home date when the Cincinnati Reds welcome the Kansas City Royals to Great American Ball Park. The lefty likely won't fan many, but the Royals struggle facing southpaws, especially in the power department.

After a couple of struggles to open the season, Dustin May 's ERA over his last nine games is 3.02 with a 1.10 WHIP, generating seven quality starts. After a 9.3% walk rate over the prior three seasons, May has issued a free pass just 6.7% of the time, allowing him to pitch deep into games and rack up a bunch of fantasy points. The St. Louis Cardinals host the Texas Rangers in the second game of an interleague series. May benefits from facing a Rangers lineup missing several key players.

Bubba Chandler faces an ideal opponent when the Pittsburgh Pirates head to Daikin Park for the opener of an interleague set against the Houston Astros. The right-hander has double-digit strikeout potential but is inconsistent with his control. Last month, the Astros fanned at the sixth-highest clip versus right-handers while walking at the fifth-lowest pace.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday