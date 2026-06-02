Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Coleman Crow, Payton Tolle among top streamers

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Lost in the Boston Red Sox's struggles over the first two months of the season is the emergence of their two rookie pitchers, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle . Early is considered the more polished of the two, but most feel Tolle's long-term prognosis is just a bit better. Tolle has thrown at least 4 2/3 innings in every start and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any, logging four quality starts in seven outings. Overall, he's fanned 46 with just 11 walks in 41 1/3 innings, allowing only four home runs. The Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles, giving Tolle a chance to pad his strikeouts facing the lineup with the second-highest strikeout rate against right-handers on the road.

The Milwaukee Brewers keep delivering solid pitchers from the farm, with Coleman Crow the latest example. Needing a replacement for Logan Henderson last week, the club called Crow from Triple-A Nashville, and he's getting another turn with Brandon Woodruff not ready to return. Crow isn't dominant, but he exhibits solid command and control. After three road starts this season, he'll make his first appearance at home against the San Francisco Giants.

The Kansas City Royals take on the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park, with Stephen Kolek on the hill. In parts of three seasons in the majors, Kolek has compiled 190 1/3 innings with just 17 homers allowed, keyed by a career 52.1% ground ball rate. His string of two straight quality starts was snapped last time out, but he still managed five strikeouts with just one walk over five frames. The Reds' lineup has the eighth-lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate against right-handers and will be without Elly De La Cruz.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday