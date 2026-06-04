Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Roki Sasaki in a great spot to shine

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Back in 2024, when Roki Sasaki was posted, talent evaluators indicated that while Paul Skenes was the better prospect, it wasn't outlandish to talk about them in the same conversation. Keep in mind that at the time, Sasaki was just 22 years old and coming off an injury-plagued season. The main takeaway isn't the Sasaki-Skenes comparison, but that Sasaki is still very young and had some health issues to overcome. After a slow start to the month, he posted a 3.18 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in May, fanning 28 in 28 1/3 innings. He's in a great spot to keep rolling in May with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Los Angeles Angels. Sasaki will face an offense that's been productive on the road, but they also lend high strikeout upside.

After recording three quality starts after joining the Minnesota Twins' rotation last month, Zebby Matthews ended May on a down note after being hit hard by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's in a good spot to get June off to a strong start with a home date against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals put the ball in play, but they lack power and patience.

Peter Lambert still walks too many batters, but unlike his tenure with the Colorado Rockies, he's not giving up a bunch of homers with the Houston Astros. Plus, his new club is working with his repertoire, as Lambert is throwing fewer four-seamers, curves, and changeups while introducing a cutter and using his sinker more. Expect the club to continue tweaking until Lambert throws more strikes. A home date with the Athletics is on the docket. Facing righties on the road, the Athletics are one of the least patient teams with one of the highest strikeout rates.

Hitters to stream on Friday