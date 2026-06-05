Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 11: June 8-14

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Fantasy baseball's Week 11 could mark the return of several notable pitchers from the injured list, particularly in the American League.

Two-time defending Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal could rejoin the Detroit Tigers as early as Friday, and active wins leader and surefire Hall of Famer Justin Verlander could also rejoin the Tigers rotation as early as Tuesday's home series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer, who is second on the active wins list, might be ready to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays around mid-week, likely on Wednesday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lineup lock times

Week 11 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 8 8 6:35 PM 0 Tuesday, June 9 15 6:35 PM 0 Wednesday, June 10 15 1:10 PM 4 Thursday, June 11 8 1:10 PM 5 Friday, June 12 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, June 13 15 2:10 PM 10 Sunday, June 14 15 12:15 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 11: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Orioles 7 Orioles 7 Giants 4 Orioles 7 Mariners 7 9 tied with 6 7 tied with 3 Cubs 6 28 tied with 6 Dodgers 6 Marlins 6 Mets 6 Mariners 6

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings