Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Ben Brown thriving in Cubs' rotation

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Jack Leiter is set to take the hill at Globe Life Field when the Texas Rangers entertain the Cleveland Guardians. The 26-year-old right-hander still exhibits lapses in control, but he's pacing toward a career-low walk rate while cranking up his strikeouts to a new high. The Guardians generally put the ball in play, but they lack power and sport a low wOBA. Leiter might not rack up double-digit strikeouts, but he'll punch out a few with his lofty 25.8% strikeout rate.

Ben Brown was initially scheduled for Friday, but the Chicago Cubs decided to give him an extra day of rest. In his five starts since joining the rotation, he has registered a 1.73 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 29 punchouts and no homers allowed in 26 frames. It took a couple of outings to build up his pitch count, but he's fully stretched out without limitations. The San Francisco Giants are in Wrigley Field for a weekend set. They sport a league-average road wOBA when facing right-handers, though they strike out over 25% of the time.

Tatsuya Imai closed out May with a pair of quality starts, albeit with just seven strikeouts and six walks in 12 frames. He opens June with a home affair against the Athletics. At home, their offense is one of the more productive units, but on the road, they're league average and offer Imai some strikeout potential.

Bryce Miller has tossed at least five frames in each of his first four appearances of the season, three as a starter and one as the bulk reliever. He's set to start Saturday's road tilt against the Detroit Tigers. Miller has shared mound duties with Luis Castillo so far this season, but with Castillo slated to start Sunday, Miller should have a chance to go deeper into Saturday's game, especially since the Tigers sport the second-lowest wOBA facing right-handers over the past month.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

On the surface, Eduardo Rodriguez (51% rostered in ESPN leagues) taking the hill at home for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals seems like a favorable matchup. However, on the road, the Nationals boast the second-highest wOBA facing left-handers, and a lot of Rodriguez's 2.24 ERA is a mirage. His 17.6% strikeout rate is low; he's benefiting from a .258 BABIP, 84.8% left-on-base rate and 6.5% home run per fly ball. His 4.27 xFIP and 4.62 SIERA better reflect his true skill level.

Hitters to stream on Saturday