Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Will Connelly Early rebound in the Bronx?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Sunday
Pitchers to stream on Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds wrap up an NL Central series in Busch Stadium, with Michael McGreevy taking the hill for the home team. The right-hander isn't dominant, but he can take advantage of weaker lineups. For the season, the Reds have struggled on the road facing righties, and now they're without Elly De La Cruz. This is a good spot for McGreevy to post a solid effort.
Heading into his last start, Connelly Early had won his prior three decisions, but he stumbled against the Baltimore Orioles and absorbed his first loss in over a month. Even so, he fanned six with one walk in 5 1/2 innings, but he yielded two home runs. For the season, his 3.26 ERA is about a run lower than expected, due to a high home run rate. The Boston Red Sox wrap up a weekend series in the Bronx. Normally, facing the New York Yankees is a risk for pitchers with home run issues, but the lineup is much less daunting without Aaron Judge.
A low left-on-base rate has elevated Noah Cameron's 4.22 ERA about half a run higher than its estimators. He's not dominant, but good control has helped generate an above-average 15.5% K-BB%. Next up for the Kansas City Royals lefty is a road date with the Minnesota Twins. Cameron will face a lineup struggling against southpaws, checking in with the ninth-worst strikeout rate and wOBA over the past month with a left-hander toeing the rubber.
Hitters to stream on Sunday
The Chicago White Sox farm system is replete with promising starting pitchers, but David Sandlin is not considered one of their better prospects. The 25-year-old right-hander impressed in his major league debut, recording a quality start against the Twins. However, his second outing was a rematch, and the Twins put up an eight-spot in four frames. The Philadelphia Phillies conclude an interleague set with the White Sox on Sunday in Citizens Bank Park. Sandlin is set up for his second straight subpar effort, with Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, J.T. Realmuto and Adolis Garcia the prime streaming targets.