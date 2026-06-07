Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: A day later, and Early is still a solid pickup

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Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Monday
Pitchers to stream on Monday
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most disappointing teams in the league, but the problems lie more so in their offense than their pitching. Saturday's rainout in the Bronx pushed Connelly Early to Monday, so instead of facing the New York Yankees, the lefty opens a set in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays. With Aaron Judge sidelined for the Yankees, Early would've faced an easier lineup today and the Rays may present a more difficult matchup. However, it's in a better pitcher's park, and Tampa Bay isn't crushing left-handed pitching. Three of Early's last five outings have been quality starts, including 32 strikeouts over those 30 1/3 innings.
Considering the San Diego Padres' lineup features right-handers Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts, it's baffling how they sport the lowest wOBA with a lefty on the hill. Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds hope it's at least one more game facing a southpaw before the Padres turn things around. Abbott enjoys a big park upgrade for this road affair in Petco Park. Four of his last seven efforts have been quality starts, including his last two.
Abbott will oppose Walker Buehler, who has quietly found a groove with a 3.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his prior five starts spanning 27 2/3 innings. He's not missing many bats, but he's been stingy with walks and homers. Buehler faces a lineup missing Elly De La Cruz in what should be a low-scoring affair.
Hitters to stream on Monday
With Max Scherzer, Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber all on the mend, Patrick Corbin's days in the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation may be nearing the end. Next up is a tough road matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran lefty has been cromulent with a 3.98 ERA, but his estimates are at least half a run higher. The Phillies will stack the middle portion of their lineup with right-handed swingers, such as Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, Adolis Garcia and Edmundo Sosa.