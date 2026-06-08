Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Dustin May, Payton Tolle among top streamers to add

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
It's unusual for attention to be given to the Boston Red Sox pitching and not hitting, but the struggling club features a pair of promising southpaws in Connelly Early and Tuesday's starter, Payton Tolle. The Red Sox continue a road series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tolle has yet to yield more than three earned runs in any of his eight outings, with five quality starts. The Rays don't fan much, but overall, they're a below-average offense facing left-handers.
Since a pair of stinkers to open the season, Dustin May has posted a 3.19 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 53 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. He may not be dominant, but May appears to have the command and control issues that have plagued him under wraps. The St. Louis Cardinals visit the New York Mets, so May will work in one of the few venues even more pitcher-friendly than Busch Stadium. The Mets sport the fifth-worst wOBA facing right-handers at home.
The Detroit Tigers have won five of six games this month and will soon be welcoming back Tarik Skubal. Troy Melton wasn't in the majors the last time Skubal took the hill, as Melton was sidelined with a right elbow strain. Since being activated, he's recorded a 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP, albeit with a modest nine punchouts in 20 2/3 frames. However, his minor league history suggests that more strikeouts are on the way, which should help Melton stick in the rotation after Skubal and Justin Verlander return. A solid outing at home against the Minnesota Twins would strengthen his case. Over the last month, the Twins' road strikeout rate against righties is the highest in MLB.
Stephen Kolek records the occasional high-strikeout game, but he's more of a command-and-control artist. The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers, setting Kolek up for a solid effort since the visitors are one of the least patient teams in the league and have below-average power, feeding into Kolek's strengths.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
The Athletics have a pair of three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark this week, which is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in baseball. Keep in mind that, relative to other Pacific Coast League yards, Sutter Health Park leans pitcher-friendly. That means the scoreboard operator will be busy when the Athletics host the Milwaukee Brewers. Tuesday night will be a challenge for home starter J.T. Ginn, but even more so for the visiting Robert Gasser. Colby Thomas, Brent Rooker, Henry Bolte, Jonah Heim and Zack Gelof all enjoy the platoon edge on the young lefty.