Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Christian Scott, Merrill Kelly stand out as streamers

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Christian Scott was initially slated to start on Wednesday, but the New York Mets opted to give him an extra day of rest. He missed all of last season and has pitched on four days of rest just once this season. He is quietly emerging as a solid starter, posting a 0.55 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his past three outings, with 16 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings. His innings are limited by the inordinate number of foul balls he's generated, as he leads the league in fouls per pitch and fouls per swing (min. 36 IP). Perhaps this is a sign he's close to taking the next step. Scott will look to complete six innings for the first time this season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, a lineup with a below-average walk rate and above-average strikeout rate.

Pitchers relying on limiting hard contact can go on effective runs but are vulnerable to a rough outing whenever they take the hill. Before his last start, Merrill Kelly posted a 2.36 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over his prior five efforts, but he fanned only 19 in 34 1/3 innings. His lack of dominance caught up to him in his last start, yielding three homers to the Washington Nationals. Kelly is in a great spot to rebound with a road date in South Beach. The Miami Marlins offense sports a below-average wOBA, mostly due to a lack of power.

Zebby Matthews made his 2026 debut in mid-May and tossed three straight quality starts. He struggled in his next outing but rebounded last time out with seven innings of two-run ball. Matthews is still inconsistent, but it is encouraging how he bounced back. He'll try to maintain the momentum when the Minnesota Twins visit Motown to face the Detroit Tigers, and a lineup posting average numbers at home versus right-handers.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Thursday is the last game in Coors Field for a week, but don't feel bad for the Colorado Rockies. After the game, they'll head to Sin City for a weekend set in Las Vegas Ballpark. Before that, they'll wrap up a set with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs struggled in the opener, plating only three runs in a 7-3 loss, but they should be able to take advantage of the thin air with Ryan Feltner on the hill for the home team. It's a tiny sample, but the righty has fared better at home than on the road. Look for that to end, with Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki and Moises Ballesteros as the chief beneficiaries.

Hitters to avoid on Thursday