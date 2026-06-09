Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Ride Reid Detmers' recent hot stretch?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Wednesday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points ( FPTS ), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed).

Christian Scott is quietly emerging as a solid starter for the New York Mets, posting a 0.55 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings over his past three outings. His innings are limited by the inordinate number of foul balls he has generated, as he leads everyone tossing at least 36 innings in fouls per pitch and fouls per swing. Perhaps this is a sign he's close to taking the next step. He'll look to complete six innings for the first time this season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, a lineup with a below-average walk rate and above-average strikeout rate.

Over his last five outings, Ryne Nelson completed seven innings four times, falling one out short in another. In that six-game span, he has posted a 3.07 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, albeit with only 27 punchouts in 41 frames. However, his pitch efficiency allowed him go deep into games, and innings are integral to points-league scoring.

At some point, Reid Detmers might begin to waver after spending last season as a reliever and as the innings mount, but so far, he's showing the Los Angeles Angels were wise to move him back into the starting rotation. He recorded a 1.89 ERA and 0.68 WHIP over his last three efforts with 27 strikeouts and just five walks over 19 stanzas. Next up is a home date with the Houston Astros.

Over his previous three outings, Foster Griffin has yielded only four earned runs in 16 innings, but each was courtesy of a solo home run. He fanned 15 with just three walks in that span. The Washington Nationals visit the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park. In part due to the venue, the Giants sport the second-lowest home run rate at home, with only the Boston Red Sox having a lower rate.