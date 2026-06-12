Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 12: June 15-21

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 12 comes with some unusual scheduling quirks due to FIFA World Cup matches affecting games in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Texas. It's the rare week where the only two days in which all 30 teams are scheduled to play are on Tuesday and Sunday.

The Kansas City Royals have a scheduled off day Saturday, splitting up their three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals into games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The Philadelphia Phillies are off Friday, meaning that their three-game home series against the New York Mets will be played on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Texas Rangers have a Wednesday off day, so the finale of their three-game, week-opening series against the Minnesota Twins is scheduled for Thursday.

One additional, related note: The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, who were originally scheduled to play a split doubleheader at T-Mobile Park on Saturday due to World Cup matches in Seattle, are now scheduled to play a traditional three-game series Friday through Sunday.

Lineup lock times

Week 12 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 15 10 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, June 16 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, June 17 14 12:40 PM 7 Thursday, June 18 9 1:35 PM 4 Friday, June 19 14 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, June 20 13 1:10 PM 7 Sunday, June 21 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 12: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP Athletics 7 Athletics 7 7 tied with 3 Athletics 6 Angels 7 9 tied with 6 Orioles 6 28 tied with 6 Red Sox 6 Guardians 6 Rangers 6 12 tied with 5

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings