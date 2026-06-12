          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 12: June 15-21

          Zack Wheeler is slated for a two-start week for the Phillies, one of several teams whose schedule is being impacted by the World Cup. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
          • Tristan H. CockcroftJun 12, 2026, 01:42 PM
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              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
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          Fantasy baseball's Week 12 comes with some unusual scheduling quirks due to FIFA World Cup matches affecting games in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Texas. It's the rare week where the only two days in which all 30 teams are scheduled to play are on Tuesday and Sunday.

          One additional, related note: The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, who were originally scheduled to play a split doubleheader at T-Mobile Park on Saturday due to World Cup matches in Seattle, are now scheduled to play a traditional three-game series Friday through Sunday.

          Lineup lock times

          Scheduling quirks

          Starting pitcher ranks

          Hitter ratings