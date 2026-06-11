Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Last chance to stream Roki Sasaki?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Some days it's difficult to identify three viable streaming options, and then there are times it's hard to stop at five. This is an example of the latter, with Roki Sasaki leading the pack. This could be the last start where Sasaki qualifies (less than 50% rostered in ESPN leagues), as he's finally exhibiting the form that had his stuff rated better than Yoshinobu Yamamoto's at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Since May, Sasaki has been one of the best pitchers in the league, posting a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 38 strikeouts and just eight walks over 35 1/3 innings. His rostership to start the run was 19.0%. It's now up to 44.0% and could eclipse 50% by the time the Los Angeles Dodgers open a set with the Chicago White Sox.

Tatsuya Imai has recorded three straight quality starts, registering a 2.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over that span. His walks remain high, but he's keeping the ball in the yard. The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals kick off a weekend set in Kauffman Stadium. It's getting warmer in the Midwest so power should rise, but so far, the Royals' home run rate is one of the lowest in MLB.

Last time out, Shane Baz fell one out shy of his fifth straight quality start. Over that span, he's registered a 2.20 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, albeit with a modest 28 punchouts in 32 2/3 innings. His velocity has dropped since April but his command and control have improved, especially over his last three outings. The Baltimore Orioles host the San Diego Padres for a weekend set, matching Baz up with the league's lowest wOBA facing right-handed pitching.

Ryan Weathers is amid a rough four-game stretch over which he's surrendered seven homers in 25 innings. However, fanning 25 with just seven walks in that span shows he's still pitching well, as does his 3.80 xFIP compared to his 5.40 ERA over this time. Of course, giving up homers in bunches isn't just bad luck, but it is a trend that tends to normalize, which is reflected in xFIP. Helping Weathers' cause is a road affair with the Toronto Blue Jays and a lineup with one of the lowest home run rates facing left-handed pitching.