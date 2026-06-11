Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Last chance to stream Roki Sasaki?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.
Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday
Pitchers to stream on Friday
Some days it's difficult to identify three viable streaming options, and then there are times it's hard to stop at five. This is an example of the latter, with Roki Sasaki leading the pack. This could be the last start where Sasaki qualifies (less than 50% rostered in ESPN leagues), as he's finally exhibiting the form that had his stuff rated better than Yoshinobu Yamamoto's at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Since May, Sasaki has been one of the best pitchers in the league, posting a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 38 strikeouts and just eight walks over 35 1/3 innings. His rostership to start the run was 19.0%. It's now up to 44.0% and could eclipse 50% by the time the Los Angeles Dodgers open a set with the Chicago White Sox.
Tatsuya Imai has recorded three straight quality starts, registering a 2.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over that span. His walks remain high, but he's keeping the ball in the yard. The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals kick off a weekend set in Kauffman Stadium. It's getting warmer in the Midwest so power should rise, but so far, the Royals' home run rate is one of the lowest in MLB.
Last time out, Shane Baz fell one out shy of his fifth straight quality start. Over that span, he's registered a 2.20 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, albeit with a modest 28 punchouts in 32 2/3 innings. His velocity has dropped since April but his command and control have improved, especially over his last three outings. The Baltimore Orioles host the San Diego Padres for a weekend set, matching Baz up with the league's lowest wOBA facing right-handed pitching.
Ryan Weathers is amid a rough four-game stretch over which he's surrendered seven homers in 25 innings. However, fanning 25 with just seven walks in that span shows he's still pitching well, as does his 3.80 xFIP compared to his 5.40 ERA over this time. Of course, giving up homers in bunches isn't just bad luck, but it is a trend that tends to normalize, which is reflected in xFIP. Helping Weathers' cause is a road affair with the Toronto Blue Jays and a lineup with one of the lowest home run rates facing left-handed pitching.
Ben Brown continues to excel as a starting pitcher. The addition of a sinker to his repertoire has been cited in this space as the primary reason for the improvement. It's more of a contact pitch, so Brown's strikeouts are down but his control is better. He's inducing more ground balls, hence yielding fewer home runs. Fantasy managers are trusting the change is real as his rostership has risen from almost nothing to 48.8% and climbing. Brown should continue to roll in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants and the fifth-worst home wOBA facing righties.
Hitters to stream on Friday
The Athletics have another series in Las Vegas Ballpark, this time against the Colorado Rockies. The venue played as advertised for the first two games of the early week set against the Milwaukee Brewers, with 29 runs scored on Monday and 12 on Tuesday. They combined for only seven runs on Wednesday, but don't let that fool you: target Athletics and Rockies hitters with temperatures back in the upper 90s and the wind blowing out to right. Tyler Soderstrom, Brent Rooker and Zack Gelof are the chief targets for the home team. Meanwhile, look at TJ Rumfield, Troy Johnston and Willi Castro for the guests.
The Brewers return home after their foray in Sin City, but they remain in the spotlight facing the Philadelphia Phillies. Andrew Painter will take the hill, and he's been struggling lately. Jake Bauers, Andrew Vaughn and Garrett Mitchell will try to stay hot, despite playing in an air-conditioned venue.