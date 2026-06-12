Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Saturday: Matchups set up well for Bubba Chandler, Ben Brown

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Four of Noah Cameron 's last five outings have been quality starts, with the lefty registering a 1.80 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over that span. Cameron has benefited from a low .211 BABIP in this stretch, but the 31 strikeouts with just three walks over these 30 frames indicate he's also pitching very well. Next up is a home affair with the Houston Astros. Over the last month, the Astros have fanned at an elevated clip facing left-handers.

Ben Brown was initially slated to start Friday, but the Chicago Cubs opted to give everyone an extra day and insert Javier Assad into their rotation for the opener of the weekend series with the San Francisco Giants. Brown continues to excel as a starting pitcher, with the addition of a sinker as the primary reason for his improvement. It's more of a contact pitch, so Brown's strikeouts are down, but his control is better. He's inducing more ground balls, hence yielding fewer home runs. Fantasy managers are trusting the change is real, as his rostership has gone from almost nothing to 48.8% and is climbing. Brown should continue to roll in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park against the fifth-worst home wOBA facing righties.

Bubba Chandler is still a work in progress, so this is more of a matchup play when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Miami Marlins. Chandler's main asset is strikeout upside, but the Marlins generally put the ball in play. That said, they lack patience and power, and Chandler has the stuff to rack up strikeouts against any lineup.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Backing left-handers at home against the Colorado Rockies has been one of the best plays over the past several seasons. Under normal circumstances, Jeffrey Springs would be in play against the Rockies, even in Sutter Health Park. However, with the Athletics continuing their homestand in Las Vegas Ballpark, using Springs is off the table.

Hitters to stream on Saturday