Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Sunday: Add Early to finish your weekly matchups

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

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ESPN's 2026 Draft Guide | Betting notes for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Connelly Early is the top option for those needing to make up pitching points on the last day of the head-to-head period, or for those just wanting to pad their pitching stats. There are some other potential streamers, but they all carry even more risk than a usual streamer. Over his past six games, the young lefty posted a 2.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP with an impressive 38 to 10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 35 1/3 innings. His only issue is homers, as he surrendered seven in that span, and this renders Early as risky when the Boston Red Sox host the Texas Rangers, since the Rangers have an above-average home run rate facing southpaws. Even so, Early leads a less-than-ideal streaming inventory.

Stephen Kolek 's 3.04 ERA and 1.07 WHIP suggest that he should be safe to stream, but he's kept his ratios in check with solid command and control, with just 30 punchouts in 43 frames. Limiting hits, walks, and homers is obviously impressive, but a lack of strikeouts renders a pitcher more vulnerable to a poor outing. The Kansas City Royals host the Houston Astros, and it's beginning to get hot and humid in the Midwest. However, Kolek will square off with a lineup sporting the 10th-lowest road wOBA facing righties for the past month.

If Ian Seymour were fully stretched out as a starter, he'd likely top this list. He managed to throw 55 pitches over four frames in his last time out, which was his first traditional start of the season. He can probably extend to five innings when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Los Angeles Angels, and the Rays' bullpen can maintain a potential lead. Seymour benefits from facing one of the weakest lineups in the league when a left-hander is on the hill.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Over the past month, the Chicago White Sox have averaged 6.0 runs per game at home, tied with the Dodgers for the most in MLB. They're especially productive against right-handers, and the Dodgers are sending righty Emmet Sheehan to the mound in the finale of a three-game set on the South Side. Sheehan has been effective in stretches, but overall, he's been inconsistent and is a risk, particularly for fantasy teams embroiled in a tight ratio battle in head-to-head formats.

Hitters to stream on Sunday