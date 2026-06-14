Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Monday: May set for favorable matchup with Padres

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Monday

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

It seemed like the perfect fit when Nick Martinez signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's a versatile arm capable of filling many roles, and there isn't a team better suited to use him in the right situation. It turned out the role is a traditional starter, pitching in that capacity in all 13 of his outings. Martinez sports a modest 13.8% strikeout rate but gets away with it because of elite command and control. Even so, his lack of dominance leaves Martinez vulnerable to a top offense and he's slated to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the league in runs per game. Trust Martinez when he's squaring off with less potent lineups; avoid him against the Dodgers.

Hitters to stream on Monday