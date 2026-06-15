Fantasy baseball free agent pickups: Eldridge leads a youth movement

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History was made in San Francisco this past week, as Bryce Eldridge (DH, San Francisco Giants, 18.1% rostered) on Wednesday became the youngest player ever to hit a walk-off grand slam, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

It was redemption for the 21-year-old rookie, who had struck out swinging in a similarly big ninth-inning spot with runners on the corners and two outs two nights earlier. But don't let that convince you that Eldridge's was a one-time positive moment, as the grand slam served as the "meat" in a proverbial three-day home run streak sandwich. For the month of June, he's hitting .413/.500/.674 through 13 games.

It's quite the turnaround for Eldridge, who hit a ghastly .158 with one home run and a 28.7% strikeout rate through his first 26 MLB games (including his 2025 cup of coffee). Thanks in large part to improving his approach against breaking pitches -- his expected wOBA has leapt 170 points against them this year compared to last -- and adopting a more fly ball-oriented swing, he finally seems to be adapting to life in the majors.

Eldridge is now a universal pickup in fantasy leagues, albeit one still subject to streakiness due to the strikeouts still present in his game, but less of a points-league liability and a prospective 15-20 homer hitter the rest of the way.

Best yet, Eldridge finds himself only four games shy of first base eligibility in ESPN leagues. He has made four starts at first base, with usual first baseman Rafael Devers at DH on those days, and could reach the 10-game threshold by late July.

Two other National League youngsters, both of whom made their major league debuts during the past week, are also atop the pickup list:

Cole Carrigg, OF, Colorado Rockies (4.7% rostered): A 2023 second-round pick, Carrigg quickly ascended the Rockies' minor league system, arriving in Colorado as the team enjoyed one of its most hitter-friendly matchup weeks. He hit a pair of home runs, one at Coors Field and the other at Las Vegas Ballpark, demonstrating the decent level of pop in his swing to go along with the on-base ability (.359 career minor league OBP) and speed (30 steals in 57 Triple-A games this year) already present. Carrigg might be better used as a home-game streamer initially -- and he's a bit more of a roto than points-league standout -- but he's worth a look with the Rockies set to play 13 of their next 19 games at Coors.

Blaze Jordan, 1B/3B, St. Louis Cardinals (9.6% rostered): Once the Cardinals tired of Nolan Gorman's persistent struggles at bat -- his batting average and isolated power has now declined in each of the past three seasons -- they swapped Jordan and Gorman on the big-league roster on Friday. That makes Jordan (acquired from the Boston Red Sox in last July's Steven Matz trade) the team's new third baseman, after he hit .313/.373/.548 with 11 home runs in 57 games for Triple-A Memphis. His combination of contact and extra base hitting ability makes him a good fit for points-league scoring, and his dual eligibility is an added benefit.

Matchup-based Week 12 pickup

Zack Gelof, 2B/3B/OF, Athletics (14.7% rostered): It was quite a week in Las Vegas, as the Athletics and their opponents combined for a .319 batting average, 35 homers and 147 hits (69 for extra-bases) across their six games at hitters' heaven Las Vegas Ballpark. Gelof certainly capitalized, going 9-for-26 (.346 BA) with three doubles, three home runs and eight runs scored, while making starts at both second and third base and putting in late-game defense in right field.

The Athletics return to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this week and, while not as robust for hitting as the Sin City venue, it's still arguably the second-best ballpark for offense (behind Coors Field) among current home stadiums. Gelof should continue to fill in wherever he's needed, in what's a seven-game week against below-average (in terms of team ERA) Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels pitching staffs.

Deeper-league pickups

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Deep (12-team mixed): Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees (5.6% rostered): Back in action over the weekend after recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered when he collided with the left field wall on May 7, Dominguez picked up a pair of upper-third-in-the-lineup starts in right field and went 2-for-8 (.250 BA) with a double and a home run. He should continue to see regular time while Aaron Judge nurses his rib injury, and with Giancarlo Stanton (calf) suffering a setback during his recovery last week, there's a potential path to regular at-bats over the next several weeks.

The Yankees will eventually make a decision on both Dominguez's and Spencer Jones' futures -- are they long-term pieces or trade bait? -- in advance of the trade deadline, so expect the 23-year-old to get an extended look.

Deeper (15-team mixed): Jordan Lawlar, 3B/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks (4.0% rostered): He parlayed a .333/.448/.604 spring hitting line in 17 games into the Diamondbacks' starting left field job to begin the season, but was lost to the IL only seven games in due to the fractured right wrist he suffered when he was hit by a pitch. Lawlar finally returned to action on Friday, making a pair of starts in center field during the team's weekend series in Cincinnati, both against left-handed starters, though he should be the favorite for at-bats in either spot going forward.

While his MLB returns thus far have been underwhelming, opportunities have been few and far between. However, his career .322/.406/.567 rates, 18 homers and 24 stolen bases in 96 Triple-A games underscores his potential if he indeed gets a regular role.

Deepest (AL- and NL-only leagues): Elvis Alvarado, RP, Athletics (2.0% rostered): The Athletics have been employing a true closer-by-committee all season -- eight different relievers have recorded saves and six have multiple saves for them thus far -- but Alvarado's recent returns warrant more than a cursory glance. Recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas 10 days ago, the right-hander has made four appearances, striking out 11 of the 18 batters he has faced while allowing only one hit.

Alvarado notched saves on Wednesday and Saturday of the past week, and his 98.7-mph four-seam fastball and 45% whiff slider look like a plenty closer-worthy repertoire. He's even worth a stash in shallow mixed leagues on the chance he emerges as the singular closer.