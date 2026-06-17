Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Jack Leiter among risky streaming options

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Ryan Weathers is in a rut, with the gopher ball being the prime suspect. The New York Yankees left-hander has yielded multiple home runs in each of his past three starts (seven total in that span), and the early forecast for Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox calls for high temperatures and wind blowing out in the Bronx. Additionally, the White Sox sport one of the league's best home run rates versus lefties. However, they generated most of that production over the first two months of the season and strike out at an elevated clip facing southpaws. This is one of the highest-ranked matchups on today's slate, but realize it comes with risk.

Shane Baz posted a 5.48 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over his first eight starts for the Baltimore Orioles. Over his past six outings, his ERA is 2.39 with a 1.19 WHIP. The chief difference is a .336 BABIP over the early stretch compared to the recent .261 mark, helping explain a 5.10 xFIP to start the season compared to the recent 3.71 level. Next up is for Baz and the Orioles is a road date in T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners. While it remains a favorable matchup, the Mariners have been productive at home lately, so there is risk here as well.

Heading into his last outing, Noah Cameron was on a roll, posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over his prior five games with an impressive 31 strikeouts and just three walks over those 30 frames. He was hit hard by the Houston Astros last time out, however, and will look to rebound at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. It will be a challenge, as the visitors put the ball in play, but they lack power facing southpaws.

Continuing the theme of favorable matchups with risk, Jack Leiter and the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins. Leiter's allure is the ability to rack up double-digit strikeouts any time he takes the hill. The Twins walk at a below-average rate while striking out at an above-average level, benefiting the occasionally wild right-hander.

Hitters to stream on Thursday