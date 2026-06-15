Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Reid Detmers to stay hot against the Diamondbacks?

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Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings
ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
Reid Detmers leads an extended list of potential Tuesday streamers, as he'll take the hill when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty earns the nod courtesy of a 1.73 ERA and 0.54 WHIP over his last four games, fanning 36 batters while issuing just five walks over those 26 frames. It's not an easy matchup, however, as the Diamondbacks have been solid against southpaws lately and recently activated righty swinger Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 10-day IL.
Foster Griffin is also on a solid four-game run, though not as dominant as Detmers. Griffin has a 2.05 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and three walks over his last 22 frames. He'll look to continue the roll when the Washington Nationals host the Kansas City Royals, who will be without slugger Vinnie Pasquantino until around the All-Star break. The Royals put the ball in play, but they walk at a below-average clip and lack power, especially facing left-handed pitching.
Brandon Young has quietly recorded four straight quality starts, posting a 1.69 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, albeit with a modest 20 strikeouts over those 26 1/3 frames. However, he walked only five while allowing just one home run in that span. Next up is a road affair in the best pitching venue in the league with the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Seattle Mariners.
After beginning the season with a 9.95 ERA and 2.32 WHIP over his first four starts, Merrill Kelly found his footing with 3.57 and 1.08 marks over his next seven efforts. He fanned only 24 over 45 1/3 innings, so he is more vulnerable than the more dominant options. However, with the Diamondbacks hosting the Angels, Kelly faces a lineup with an elevated strikeout rate versus right-handers, and Chase Field suppresses power.
Payton Tolle is coming off his worst start of the season, having allowed four earned runs to the Tampa Bay Rays in six innings. The Boston Red Sox rookie punched out just three while allowing a season-high nine hits. Four of the hits had an exit velocity over 100 mph, but for the game, Tolle's hard-hit rate against was just 25%. He takes on another AL East foe with the Toronto Blue Jays visiting Fenway Park. The defending American League champions' offense has been in a rut all season, particularly against left-handers.
Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday
Through Sunday's action, the Washington Nationals lead MLB in runs per game. Michael Wacha generally excels at run prevention, but his low strikeout rate renders him vulnerable to high-scoring offenses. It's best to avoid the soft-tossing right-hander when the Kansas City Royals visit Nationals Park.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
After six games at the Las Vegas Ballpark, the Athletics continue their 13-game homestand this week in Sacramento. Sutter Health Park isn't much of a downgrade in terms of runs, and the two lowest-ranked starting pitchers on the docket are slated to square off with the Pittsburgh Pirates in town. Jack Perkins will take the hill for the home team, with Mitch Keller getting the nod for the visitors. Athletics bats to target include Carlos Cortes, Jacob Wilson and Zack Gelof. Spencer Horwitz, Ryan O'Hearn and Tyler Callihan are the top candidates for the visitors.