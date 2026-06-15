Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Tuesday: Reid Detmers to stay hot against the Diamondbacks?

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Tuesday

If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk.

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points ( FPTS ), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed).

Reid Detmers leads an extended list of potential Tuesday streamers, as he'll take the hill when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty earns the nod courtesy of a 1.73 ERA and 0.54 WHIP over his last four games, fanning 36 batters while issuing just five walks over those 26 frames. It's not an easy matchup, however, as the Diamondbacks have been solid against southpaws lately and recently activated righty swinger Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 10-day IL.

Foster Griffin is also on a solid four-game run, though not as dominant as Detmers. Griffin has a 2.05 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and three walks over his last 22 frames. He'll look to continue the roll when the Washington Nationals host the Kansas City Royals, who will be without slugger Vinnie Pasquantino until around the All-Star break. The Royals put the ball in play, but they walk at a below-average clip and lack power, especially facing left-handed pitching.

Brandon Young has quietly recorded four straight quality starts, posting a 1.69 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, albeit with a modest 20 strikeouts over those 26 1/3 frames. However, he walked only five while allowing just one home run in that span. Next up is a road affair in the best pitching venue in the league with the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Seattle Mariners.

After beginning the season with a 9.95 ERA and 2.32 WHIP over his first four starts, Merrill Kelly found his footing with 3.57 and 1.08 marks over his next seven efforts. He fanned only 24 over 45 1/3 innings, so he is more vulnerable than the more dominant options. However, with the Diamondbacks hosting the Angels, Kelly faces a lineup with an elevated strikeout rate versus right-handers, and Chase Field suppresses power.