Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Wednesday: Look to Peter Lambert, Javier Assad

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Javier Assad 's first two outings since entering the Chicago Cubs rotation have been quality starts with no earned runs allowed over those 12 1/3 innings. He backed it with 10 strikeouts and just one walk over that span. Next up is a home date with the Colorado Rockies and a below-average road offense facing right-handers, fueled by a high 25% strikeout rate.

Eduardo Rodriguez had trouble finding the plate in his last outing, issuing five walks in just 2 2/3 innings, but over his previous seven starts, he recorded a 2.15 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with only 11 free passes over 46 frames. Look for the lefty to rebound when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Angels. He's not dominant, but Rodriguez should take advantage of the Angels' 25% road strikeout rate facing southpaws.

Peter Lambert helped keep the Houston Astros pitching afloat in the absence of Hunter Brown, and now he follows Brown in the rotation as the club tries to get back into the AL Wild Card race. Lambert has a home date with the Detroit Tigers, another club trying to overcome a slow start and get back in the playoff picture. The Tigers are below average facing right-handers and could be without 2B Gleyber Torres.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

It won't be as favorable as Las Vegas, but it's warming up in Sacramento, and the the ball is carrying at Sutter Health Park. Pittsburgh Pirates' right-hander Braxton Ashcraft is enjoying a breakthrough season and may emerge as a matchup-proof starter, but the Athletics' offense is dangerous at home. With over half of the fantasy week left on the docket, those playing in formats with games started or innings limits, it's best to avoid Ashcraft.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday