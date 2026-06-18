Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Friday: Will Sasaki, Imai bounce back?

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Roki Sasaki was on a roll when the Chicago White Sox lit him up with seven runs on seven hits and three walks over just 4 1/3 innings. He managed to strike out four batters. However, only 31% of the balls in play registered as hard hit (exit velocity of at least 95 mph), including just three hits. Sasaki will try to rebound when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles at Chavez Ravine. In an unexpected twist to the season, the Orioles fan more and have less batting power than the White Sox.

Tatsuya Imai is also seeking to bounce back from a rough outing when the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians. Imai was beginning to show the form he displayed overseas before he retired only two batters in his last effort, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk. This was another instance of some bad luck, as Imai allowed five balls to be put in play, with only one hit hard and it measured just 95.3 mph. The other three hits were between 74 and 85 mph. The Guardians don't fan much, so Imai will need better outcomes on batted balls and he won't have to face Chase DeLauter, who was recently placed on the 10-day IL.

Ben Brown won his last start, but he wasn't dominant, keeping his rostership just below the 50% cutoff used to identify streaming options. Even after just three punchouts with three free passes in his last outing, Brown has 34 strikeouts with just 10 walks over his last 32 1/3 innings. The Chicago Cubs host the Toronto Blue Jays in an interleague matinee. The visitors put the ball in play, but they are not patient and bring below average power into Wrigley Field.

Hitters to stream on Friday