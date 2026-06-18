          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 13: June 22-28

          Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo is the top-rated pitcher for the week, set to make starts against the Nationals and Mets. Hunter Martin/Getty Images
          • Tristan H. CockcroftJun 18, 2026, 06:08 PM
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              Tristan H. Cockcroft is senior writer for fantasy baseball and football at ESPN. Tristan is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. He is also a two-time LABR and three-time Tout Wars champion.
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          Fantasy baseball's Week 13 is one of the busiest to date, with 97 total games scheduled and 14 teams set to play on all seven days. American League-only leagues benefit most, as eight of the 15 teams have seven-game weeks.

          Though the teams involved are currently separated by wide amounts in the standings, a trio of rivalries highlight the Week 13 weekend schedule: The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play a four-game series at Fenway Park; the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet for three games at Petco Park; and the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers tangle for three at American Family Field.

          Those series project to see several high-profile starters pitch, including the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski (projected to start on Friday), Yankees' Gerrit Cole (Friday) and Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Saturday).

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          Hitter ratings