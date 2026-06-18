Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 13: June 22-28

Fantasy baseball's Week 13 is one of the busiest to date, with 97 total games scheduled and 14 teams set to play on all seven days. American League-only leagues benefit most, as eight of the 15 teams have seven-game weeks.
Though the teams involved are currently separated by wide amounts in the standings, a trio of rivalries highlight the Week 13 weekend schedule: The
New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play a four-game series at Fenway Park; the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet for three games at Petco Park; and the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers tangle for three at American Family Field.
Those series project to see several high-profile starters pitch, including the Brewers'
Jacob Misiorowski (projected to start on Friday), Yankees' Gerrit Cole (Friday) and Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Saturday). Lineup lock times Week 13
Date Total games First game time Day games
Monday, June 22
13
6:10 PM
0
Tuesday, June 23
15
4:07 PM
1
Wednesday, June 24
15
12:10 PM
4
Thursday, June 25
9
12:10 PM
3
Friday, June 26
15
6:40 PM
0
Saturday, June 27
15
1:10 PM
6
Sunday, June 28
15
1:35 PM
14
Scheduling quirks Week 13: Teams with the most games
Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP
14 tied with
7
Tigers
7
Yankees
5
7 tied with
6
Mets
7
Red Sox
4
Cardinals
7
Royals
4
Rays
7
Athletics
3
Blue Jays
7
Orioles
3
6 tied with
6
Nationals
3 Starting pitcher ranks Hitter ratings
Week 13: June 22-28
Overall LHB RHB SB
Red Sox
10.0
Cardinals
9.1
Red Sox
10.0
Diamondbacks
10.0
Angels
7.4
Red Sox
8.4
Rangers
7.9
Royals
10.0
Brewers
7.2
Twins
8.4
Royals
7.8
Rangers
10.0
Twins
7.1
Brewers
8.1
Diamondbacks
7.7
Tigers
9.7
Cardinals
7.0
Rays
7.9
Astros
7.6
Guardians
9.5
Rangers
6.8
Angels
7.4
Nationals
7.5
Rockies
9.1
Phillies
6.8
Rockies
7.0
Angels
7.4
Dodgers
8.3
Orioles
6.7
Dodgers
6.6
Phillies
7.4
Red Sox
8.3
Rockies
6.5
Orioles
6.2
Orioles
7.1
Padres
8.3
Rays
6.4
Phillies
6.2
Twins
6.8
Yankees
7.9