Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 13: June 22-28

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 13 is one of the busiest to date, with 97 total games scheduled and 14 teams set to play on all seven days. American League-only leagues benefit most, as eight of the 15 teams have seven-game weeks.

Though the teams involved are currently separated by wide amounts in the standings, a trio of rivalries highlight the Week 13 weekend schedule: The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play a four-game series at Fenway Park; the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet for three games at Petco Park; and the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers tangle for three at American Family Field.

Those series project to see several high-profile starters pitch, including the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski (projected to start on Friday), Yankees' Gerrit Cole (Friday) and Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Saturday).

Lineup lock times

Week 13 Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 22 13 6:10 PM 0 Tuesday, June 23 15 4:07 PM 1 Wednesday, June 24 15 12:10 PM 4 Thursday, June 25 9 12:10 PM 3 Friday, June 26 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, June 27 15 1:10 PM 6 Sunday, June 28 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks

Week 13: Teams with the most games Total Home vs. LHSP vs. RHSP 14 tied with 7 Tigers 7 Yankees 5 7 tied with 6 Mets 7 Red Sox 4 Cardinals 7 Royals 4 Rays 7 Athletics 3 Blue Jays 7 Orioles 3 6 tied with 6 Nationals 3

Starting pitcher ranks

Hitter ratings